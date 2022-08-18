Piktochart Launches Back to School 2022 Campaign
A live workshop featuring EdTech influencer Rachelle Dené Poth, new design resources, and a giveaway with a chance to win a Kindle have been announced.PENANG, MALAYSIA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piktochart announced a campaign to support users in the education space to prepare for the new school and university year. The Back to School 2022 initiative from Piktochart focuses on providing K-12 and university teachers with resources to make information design more accessible.
The campaign includes:
August 24: Live workshop on the topic “Creative Ways to Use Infographics in the Classroom” with guest speaker Rachelle Dené Poth—named one of 30 K-12 IT Influencers for 2021 and one of the 150 Thought Leaders to Follow for 2022.
Rachelle teaches Spanish and STEAM: What’s nExT in Emerging Technology at Riverview Junior-Senior High School in Oakmont, PA. As a Piktochart user since 2015, Rachelle has been using Piktochart to diversify and accelerate her students’ learning of a new language. Everyone can register for the education workshop and attend the live session.
August 16 - September 23: Giveaway dedicated to educators, with a Kindle and an Education package as the prize.
Two winners will be selected from a random draw. The grand prize consists of:
• Amazon Kindle plus a subscription for a year (12 months)
• Piktochart EDU account
• Piktochart swag
• Book by Rachelle Poth
• Gift card for Coursera/Domestika
The giveaway is only open to teachers and educators, who can find the steps to participate on the Back to School 2022 campaign page.
In addition, as part of the initiative, Piktochart is releasing design templates for education and resources throughout the summer to make it easy for teachers to create all the visuals they need for the classroom.
About Piktochart
Founded in 2011, Piktochart is an all-in-one information design platform for creating professional visuals and repurposing video content online. Chosen by 11 million professionals worldwide, Piktochart lets you quickly turn any information into a graphic that fosters an effective understanding of your message. If you want to learn more, visit www.piktochart.com.
