NEW MS-80SH Class A Pyranometer with Integrated Dome Heating Now Available
Lowest power consumption of any ISO 9060:2018 Class A & IEC 61724-1:2021 Class A monitoring compliant pyranometer with dome heating
The MS-80SH with integrated dome heating is the most reliable and energy-efficient sensor we have ever produced, perfectly suited to any application relying on unbeatable accuracy and value for money.”TOKYO, JAPAN, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EKO Instruments Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) have announced the global launch of the MS-80SH, the next iteration in the company's industry-leading MS-80 series of Class A pyranometers, with a new energy-efficient integrated solid-state dome heating system for active dew and frost resistance.
— Toshikazu Hasegawa, President, EKO Instruments
Designed for photovoltaic system performance monitoring, scientific research, and industrial applications, the original MS-80 pyranometer with a compact single dome, isolated thermopile detector and Quartz diffusor technology, set new industry standards on launch in 2016. 'Fast-response' and 'spectrally flat', with unprecedented low zero-offset behaviour, and a 5-year recalibration interval, the MS-80 remains one of the best-in-class sensors for accuracy, speed and reliability.
The MS-80S, introduced in 2019, added internal diagnostic sensors for remote visibility over internal temperature, humidity, tilt and roll angle; and Level A EMI/EMC electronic surge filters. Together, these features help ensure optimum sensor performance without regular physical checks, an ideal solution for photovoltaic systems, hard-to-reach locations, and monitoring stations with restricted access.
"The MS-80 is best in class and continues to hold the top spot against other Class A Pyranometers thanks to superior build quality and industry-beating accuracy", explained Kees Hoogendijk, Managing Director of EKO Instruments Europe. "With the MS-80S, we developed features that made it easier to use, deploy, maintain, and access your data. Now, with the MS-80SH, we've gone even further".
The MS-80SH, building on the patented design of the MS-80 and the advanced diagnostics and features of the MS-80S, adds a high-efficiency, solid-state integrated dome heating system. Configured via EKO's free-to-download 'Hibi' app, the new heating system is designed to actively resist the build-up of dew and frost on the sensor dome, compliant with IEC 61724-1:2021 Class A monitoring.
Speaking about the launch of the MS-80SH, President of EKO Instruments, Toshikazu Hasegawa, highlighted the high efficiency of the dome heating system in the new sensor. "The maximum power consumption of the MS-80SH is less than 1.4W, significantly lower than any other Class A pyranometer with an integrated dome heating system and can be toggled on or off in the app, giving our customers full control… it's the most reliable and energy efficient sensor we have ever produced, perfectly suited to any application relying on unbeatable accuracy and value for money".
EKO is accepting orders for the MS-80SH now and expects to start shipping the first units from its production laboratory in Tokyo to customers around the world this quarter (Q3-2022).
For more information about the MS-80SH, please contact marketing@eko-instruments.com or visit https://www.eko-instruments.com/categories/products/pyranometers/ms-80sh-pyranometer
About EKO INSTRUMENTS Co., Ltd.
Over 90 years of Japanese reliability & precision in renewable energy, environmental science, and material analysis. EKO designed and built instruments are today deployed around the world, supporting environmental research and renewable energy projects through continuous innovation, industry-leading turn-key solutions, and an uncompromising commitment to quality.
In 2013, EKO Instruments became the first solar sensor manufacturer in the world to achieve ISO 17025 accreditation at our international testing and calibration laboratory in Tokyo, Japan; giving our partners and customers added confidence in the precision and reliability of our measuring instruments and calibration methods.
For more information, please go to eko-instruments.com OR linkedin.com/company/eko-instruments
