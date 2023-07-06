EKO Instruments Expands S-Series UV Sensor Lineup with MS-12S Erythemal UV Radiometer and MS-13S Total UV Radiometer
EKO Instruments announces new additions to its range of smart UV Sensors, slated to release later in Q3 2023.TOKYO, JAPAN, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EKO Instruments, a leading manufacturer of advanced solar radiation measurement solutions, has announced the upcoming launch of two groundbreaking additions to its family of UV Sensors: the MS-12S Erythemal UV Radiometer and the MS-13S Total UV Radiometer. These innovative sensors are primed to set new standards in UV measurement accuracy and precision, joining the ranks of the S-Series UVA and UVB radiometers, the MS-10S and MS-11S, launched last year, and round out EKO Instruments' smart UV sensor lineup.
Designed to meet the evolving needs of professionals across meteorology, environmental science, medicine, and related fields, the MS-12S and MS-13S incorporate cutting-edge technology and years of expertise to deliver unparalleled performance. These sensors will enable researchers, scientists, and industry experts to gather essential UV radiation data, empowering them to make more informed decisions and drive advancements in their respective fields.
The MS-12S Erythemal UV Radiometer provides precise measurements in the erythemal action spectrum, as defined by the International Commission on Illumination (CIE), that is responsible for erythema, or skin reddening. It can also determine the UV index, which expresses the degree to which UV radiation affects the human body on a scale from 0 to 11, allowing for a comprehensive analysis of the potential effects of solar radiation on human health and well-being.
The MS-13S Total UV Radiometer, on the other hand, offers a comprehensive solution for capturing the entire UV spectrum. It accurately measures the combined UV radiation across the UVA and UVB ranges, providing a complete understanding of the total UV exposure. This sensor is crucial for applications such as meteorology, outdoor materials testing, and environmental monitoring.
Both the MS-12S and MS-13S are designed with user convenience and reliability in mind. Compact and robust, these sensors follow EKO’s Universal Sensor Design language, making them easy to install and maintain. They are equipped with advanced internal diagnostic capabilities and built-in temperature, humidity, and tilt/roll sensors, ensuring accurate measurements in diverse environmental conditions.
The team behind the development of these new UV radiometers has stated "Research into solar ultraviolet radiation is critical for addressing global environmental issues. There is much left to uncover in these fields that are deeply related to global warming and human health in a changing climate. We hope that the new MS-12S Erythemal UV Radiometer and MS-13S Total UV Radiometer will contribute to furthering solar ultraviolet research, and provide scientists, researchers, and industry experts with powerful tools to advance their work.”
The MS-12S Erythemal UV Radiometer and MS-13S Total UV Radiometer are slated to launch within Q3 2023. EKO Instruments is actively collaborating with distribution partners to ensure the seamless availability of these sensors worldwide. For more information and to stay updated on the official release, please visit the EKO Instruments website at www.eko-instruments.com
About EKO INSTRUMENTS CO., LTD.
Over 95 years of Japanese reliability & precision in solar energy sensors, environmental science, and material analysis. EKO-designed and built instruments are today deployed around the world, supporting environmental research and renewable energy projects through continuous innovation, industry-leading turn-key solutions, and an uncompromising commitment to quality.
In 2013, EKO Instruments became the first solar sensor manufacturer in the world to achieve ISO 17025 accreditation at our international testing and calibration laboratory in Tokyo, Japan; giving our partners and customers added confidence in the precision and reliability of our measuring instruments and calibration methods.
For additional information, please go to www.eko-instruments.com OR www.linkedin.com/company/eko-instruments/
