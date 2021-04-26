Japan Science & Technology Award Presented to EKO Instruments for Development of MS-80 Pyranometer
The award was presented by the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), Mr Koichi Hagiuda, at a ceremony in Tokyo on 14/04/2021.
This achievement recognises an outstanding contribution to the promotion and development of science and technology in Japan.”TOKYO, JAPAN, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EKO Instruments Co., Ltd (Tokyo, Japan) President Toshikazu Hasegawa was presented with a Science & Technology Award by the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), Mr Koichi Hagiuda, at a ceremony in Tokyo on 14/04/2021.
— Minister Koichi Hagiuda (MEXT)
EKO Instruments was selected to receive the award, by Minister Hagiuda, based on the development of the innovative MS-80 pyranometer.
Launched in 2016, the MS-80 was a revolution in pyranometer design and accuracy. Together with its successor, the MS-80S, the MS-80 remains an industry-leading sensor and one of the fastest 'spectrally flat' ISO 9060:2018 Class A pyranometers available today.
During the traditional Japanese award ceremony, Minister Hagiuda announced that "this achievement recognises an outstanding contribution to the promotion and development of science and technology in Japan".
After the ceremony, President Hasegawa said, "I am pleased to accept this award on behalf of the EKO engineers who worked so hard to create a new generation of pyranometers, a design that still has no real rival". Though "the MS-80 has since proven itself around the world as the most accurate, and reliable, fast response pyranometer", he explained, "we must continue to listen to the needs of our customers and maintain our lead in accuracy, and quality".
EKO Instruments President Hasegawa receiving the Science & Technology Award from Minister Hagiuda, Tokyo 14-04-2021