Visionary David Arkenstone Brings Magical Candlelight Concert to California & Arizona
The popular 5-time GRAMMY® nominee is set to perform 10 dates with a string quartet beginning next week.
"It's our first time on the road since the pandemic, and I'm excited to debut some of my new music and play a few favorites....with candlelight to enhance the concert experience."
— David Arkenstone
Ever diversifying and much to the delight of his fans, DAVID ARKENSTONE is making some long-awaited concert appearances this fall at select dates throughout Southern California and Arizona. Join this 5-time GRAMMY® nominee for a live candlelit evening concert with his talented musical friends. Along with some chart-topping fan favorites, David will debut recent neo-classical/crossover music with string quartet and percussion. He will also play selections from his newest album, Music Inspired by Middle Earth: Vol. 2. Tickets are available through BandsInTown at https://bnds.us/8tjwim
An Evening with David Arkenstone and Friends begins a 10-date run in August 24th in Oceanside, CA, culminating in Tucson, AZ on September 3rd; all dates listed below; a sneak preview of the tour (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=id72145XSp0) was released early to his dedicated Arkenfan community.
“I’m thrilled to be touring again! I love playing live, interacting with the audience and meeting the fans!” says David. “It’s our first time on the road since the pandemic, and I’m excited to debut some of my new music and play a few favorites. We put together a very special evening with a fabulous string quartet and marvelous percussionist, with candlelight to enhance the concert experience. The exceptional ‘Friends’ joining me are Megan Shung (violin/erhu), Terre Lee (violin), Manoela Wunder (viola), Carlyn Kessler (cello), and Josh Gilgoff (percussion),” says David.
With 5 GRAMMY® nominations, 20 Billboard hits, numerous film & TV soundtracks, video games and dozens of albums in release, David Arkenstone has established himself as one of the most diverse, prolific and imaginative contemporary instrumental musicians of our time. You’ve heard his music on everything from NBC sports such as The Kentucky Derby, The British Open, and Premier League Soccer, to commercials.
With over 60 albums to his credit and composing numerous themes for film, NBC TV, and game scores, Arkenstone promises a family friendly night to remember! This world-renowned multi-instrumentalist captivates audiences with distinctive tracks that inspire the imagination. A musical storyteller, David is passionate about taking his listeners on a journey by creating sonic tapestries that evoke every emotion.
“I envision a place I would like to go, or an adventure I would like to take, and let my imagination run free,” says David.
Follow David on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Sign up for David’s newsletters and join his Arkenfans Community at davidarkenstone.com
Fall Tour Dates: August 24 - Oceanside, CA – The Sunshine Brooks Theatre
August 25 – Fallbrook, CA – The Mission Theater
August 26 – Escondido, CA – The California Center For The Arts – Center Theater
August 27 – Yuma, AZ – The Historic Yuma Theater
August 28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Phoenix Center For The Arts – Third Street Theater
August 29 – Wickenburg, AZ – Wickenburg Community Center
August 31 – Flagstaff, AZ – Coconino Center for the Arts
Sept. 1 – Scottsdale, AZ – ASU Kerr
Sept. 2 – Sedona, AZ – The Mary D. Fisher Theater
Sept 3 – Tucson, AZ – The Sea of Glass Center For The Arts
All tickets: https://bnds.us/8tjwim
David’s official website: www.DavidArkenstone.com
Select Video - Skyward: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hh6FPKvz2ag
Select Video - Flutterings From The Autumn Trees: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32pWQcbyzE8 Stormclouds: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1f-cnPiaUcA
*Artwork & Stills Available
*Interviews & Personal Appearances Available
For media requests and bookings, please contact Victoria Paige Meyerink, 818.800.8770, v.p.meyerink@icloud.com
Official Video: David Arkenstone on Tour 2022