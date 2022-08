Visionary David Arkenstone Brings Magical Candlelight Concert to California & Arizona

The tour of "An Evening with David Arkenstone and Friends" kicks off August 24th in Oceanside, CA. 10 Tour Dates for the first leg of the "David Arkenstone and Friends" tour. 5-time GRAMMY® nominee David Arkenstone

The popular 5-time GRAMMY® nominee is set to perform 10 dates with a string quartet beginning next week.

“It’s our first time on the road since the pandemic, and I’m excited to debut some of my new music and play a few favorites....with candlelight to enhance the concert experience.” — David Arkenstone

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / --Ever diversifying and much to the delight of his fans, DAVID ARKENSTONE is making some long-awaited concert appearances this fall at select dates throughout Southern California and Arizona. Join this 5-time GRAMMYnominee for a live candlelit evening concert with his talented musical friends. Along with some chart-topping fan favorites, David will debut recent neo-classical/crossover music with string quartet and percussion. He will also play selections from his newest album, Music Inspired by Middle Earth: Vol. 2 . Tickets are available through BandsInTown at https://bnds.us/8tjwim An Evening with David Arkenstone and Friends begins a 10-date run in August 24th in Oceanside, CA, culminating in Tucson, AZ on September 3rd; all dates listed below; a sneak preview of the tour ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=id72145XSp0 ) was released early to his dedicated Arkenfan community."I'm thrilled to be touring again! I love playing live, interacting with the audience and meeting the fans!" says David. "It's our first time on the road since the pandemic, and I'm excited to debut some of my new music and play a few favorites. We put together a very special evening with a fabulous string quartet and marvelous percussionist, with candlelight to enhance the concert experience. The exceptional 'Friends' joining me are Megan Shung (violin/erhu), Terre Lee (violin), Manoela Wunder (viola), Carlyn Kessler (cello), and Josh Gilgoff (percussion)," says David.With 5 GRAMMYnominations, 20 Billboard hits, numerous film & TV soundtracks, video games and dozens of albums in release, David Arkenstone has established himself as one of the most diverse, prolific and imaginative contemporary instrumental musicians of our time. You've heard his music on everything from NBC sports such as The Kentucky Derby, The British Open, and Premier League Soccer, to commercials.With over 60 albums to his credit and composing numerous themes for film, NBC TV, and game scores, Arkenstone promises a family friendly night to remember! This world-renowned multi-instrumentalist captivates audiences with distinctive tracks that inspire the imagination. A musical storyteller, David is passionate about taking his listeners on a journey by creating sonic tapestries that evoke every emotion."I envision a place I would like to go, or an adventure I would like to take, and let my imagination run free," says David.Follow David on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Sign up for David's newsletters and join his Arkenfans Community at davidarkenstone.comFall Tour Dates: August 24 - Oceanside, CA – The Sunshine Brooks TheatreAugust 25 – Fallbrook, CA – The Mission TheaterAugust 26 – Escondido, CA – The California Center For The Arts – Center TheaterAugust 27 – Yuma, AZ – The Historic Yuma TheaterAugust 28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Phoenix Center For The Arts – Third Street TheaterAugust 29 – Wickenburg, AZ – Wickenburg Community CenterAugust 31 – Flagstaff, AZ – Coconino Center for the ArtsSept. 1 – Scottsdale, AZ – ASU KerrSept. 2 – Sedona, AZ – The Mary D. Fisher TheaterSept 3 – Tucson, AZ – The Sea of Glass Center For The ArtsAll tickets: https://bnds.us/8tjwim David's official website: www.DavidArkenstone.com Select Video - Skyward: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hh6FPKvz2ag Select Video - Flutterings From The Autumn Trees: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32pWQcbyzE8 Stormclouds: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1f-cnPiaUcA

Official Video: David Arkenstone on Tour 2022