Multiverse Computing and IQM Quantum Computers Announce Partnership to Develop Application-Specific Processors
Integrated Solutions of Leading Quantum Superconducting Hardware with Quantum Software Designed to Deliver Better Outcomes in Near-Term
Multiverse Computing, a global leader in delivering value-based quantum computing solutions, and IQM Quantum Computers, a European leader in the industry, today announced a partnership to develop integrated solutions for specific quantum-based applications in finance, energy, chemistry, logistics, material science and other verticals.
— Dr. Peter Eder, Head of Partnerships of IQM Quantum Computers
Through this partnership, both companies will tightly integrate IQM’s co-designed quantum processors with Multiverse’s Singularity SDK to accelerate the path to quantum advantage in solving real-world problems. Engineers will design application-specific processors that leverage the strengths of each product and the company’s deep customer knowledge to offer the best custom solutions.
“This partnership combines the best solutions in today’s quantum software and hardware,” says Dr. Peter Eder, Head of Partnerships of IQM Quantum Computers. “We are bringing some of the best quantum experts in this world together to find a fast lane to quantum advantage. Our customers and end-users globally will benefit from this unique joint offering, and we can’t wait to share the results of this collaboration.”
Multiverse’s Singularity SDK is a front-runner in delivering intuitive quantum software plug-ins as well as quantum-inspired algorithms for a wide range of applications including optimization, machine learning and simulations. IQM’s co-designed quantum computers minimize non-essential overheads and offer novel chip architecture and ultrafast quantum operations.
“While Multiverse can offer added value today with our quantum-inspired solutions, being a part of a custom full-stack solution is key for Singularity’s adoption and will ultimately drive the adoption of quantum computing technologies,” said Mehdi Bozzo-Rey, Chief Revenue Officer at Multiverse Computing. “This combined offering means both our customers can explore the power of quantum computing with customized solutions dedicated to solving their particular business challenges.”
Jani Heikkinen, Head of Business Development and Country Manager of IQM Quantum Computers Spain S.L., said, “IQM is well-positioned to support our partners in Spain through our Madrid office. This partnership with a leading Spanish quantum software company boosts our European leadership and our commitment to develop the Spanish quantum ecosystem.”
About IQM Quantum Computers
IQM is the pan-European leader in building quantum computers. IQM provides on-premises quantum computers for supercomputing data centres and research labs and offers full access to its hardware. For industrial customers, IQM delivers a quantum advantage through a unique application-specific, co-design approach. IQM is building Finland’s first commercial 54-qubit quantum computer with VTT, and an IQM-led consortium (Q-Exa) is also building a quantum computer in Germany. This computer will be integrated into an HPC supercomputer to create a quantum accelerator for future scientific research. IQM has over 190+ employees with offices in Paris, Madrid, Munich, and Espoo.
About Multiverse Computing
Multiverse Computing is a leading quantum software company that applies quantum and quantum-inspired solutions to tackle complex problems in finance to deliver value today and enable a more resilient and prosperous economy. The company’s expertise in quantum algorithms and quantum-inspired algorithms means it can secure maximum results from current quantum devices as well as classical high performance computers. Its flagship product, Singularity, allows professionals across all industries to leverage quantum computing with common software tools. The company also serves companies in the mobility, energy, life sciences and industry 4.0 sectors.
