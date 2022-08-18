Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement tonight on the agreement reached by MaineHealth and Anthem:

“I look forward to reviewing the details of this agreement, but I welcome that it will preserve access to health care for Anthem customers at Maine Medical Center. There is no question that termination of the contract would have significantly harmed many people, especially those with chronic care needs. I am pleased that both parties were able to resolve their differences, as I urged, to avert such a drastic and damaging move.”