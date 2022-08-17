A bunch of hunting opportunities kick off Aug. 30 and Sep. 1

There are two big days circled on just about every Idaho hunter’s calendar: August 30th and September 1st. Both mark long-awaited season openers ranging from grouse to mule deer. Many of the following seasons open statewide and span well into the winter.

Whether you’re an upland bird hunter or a bowhunter going after deer and elk, here’s what’s coming up:

AUGUST 30

Forest grouse season (dusky, ruffed and spruce grouse) opens statewide

Daily bag limit: 4

Possession limit: 12 in the aggregate

Hunters are reminded that one fully-feathered wing or head must be left naturally attached to any dressed game bird, except turkey. Naturally attached parts are needed so enforcement and management personnel are able to identify the species and sex of the birds in possession or being transported.

Hunters are also encouraged to deposit a wing into designated wing barrels placed along major travel routes in bird hunting areas.

Red (pine) squirrel season opens statewide

Daily bag limit: 8

Possession limit: 24

Cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare season opens statewide

Daily bag limit: 8

Possession limit: 24

General fall turkey seasons open

General fall seasons are limited to the Panhandle and Clearwater regions, and portions of the Southwest and Southeast regions. Some general seasons in eastern Idaho open Sep. 15. See page 22 of the Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer rules.

NOTE: Hunters should know that for the first time this year, Hunting Passport holders who are 8 or 9 years old are now allowed to purchase turkey tags to participate in over-the-counter turkey hunts, including general season and general youth-only hunts. Check out Fish and Game’s Hunting Passport page for more information about the program.

Most deer and elk archery seasons open

SEPTEMBER 1

Mourning and white-winged dove season opens statewide