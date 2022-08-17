Dr. Kandiss Taylor on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- Scheduled on next Monday’s livecast, August 22rd, is Dr. Kandiss Taylor, Student Services Coordinator for Georgia's Appling County Board of Education.
She is a three-time graduate of Georgia Southern University with a B.S. in Early Childhood Education, a master’s in School Counseling, and a specialist in School Counseling.
She received her Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision from Regent University in Virginia Beach.
Taylor served as the county leader for Dr. Ben Carson’s presidential campaign in 2016.
The weekly Truth & Liberty Coalition global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
Click here which goes live to watch the livecast! Every Monday @ 6pm mt / 8pm et. https://truthandliberty.net/live/
Please mark your calendar. However, schedule of livecast guests subject to change depending on availability.
ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITION:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government.
