Local musical hits the stage New homegrown production at CCM

MACAU, August 17 - The Macao Cultural Centre, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, presents The Walk-in Family, the latest in a string of productions commissioned and conceived to support the local performing arts scene. The new musical will premiere at CCM’s Small Auditorium in two shows scheduled for 23 and 24 September (Friday and Saturday).

The play depicts the shenanigans of a group of people who, driven by a cheerful energy, furtively moves into a big furniture store. Impelled by a set of shared illusions, pursuing a certain lifestyle and aspiring to the same middle-class dreams, the bunch grows closer, turning the public space into an unlikely home. The Walk-in Family is a hilarious local musical conceived by a group of artists with a common vision and shared experiences. Director Mabina Choi and playwright Mok Keng Fong lead a local cast who will tell a humorous story, sang and danced to the rhythm of original Cantopop inspired songs. The tunes lined up for the musical will be interpreted in various genres arranged by Hong Kong music director Wong Yee Lai and choreographed by local dancer Annette Ng.

The Walk-in Family is the product of CCM’s latest commissioning programme, designed to boost the performing arts in the region, bringing to the fore socially and culturally relevant projects for diverse audience bases. Tickets will be available at CCM’s box office and Macao Ticketing Network from 10am on 18 August, subject to various discounts.

In line with the latest anti-epidemic guidelines, the venue will operate at 75% capacity with patrons required to either present proof of a Covid-19 primary vaccination course (two doses) completed at least 14 days prior to the show, or a negative nucleic acid test issued within the previous 48 hours. Those failing to comply with these requirements will not be allowed in the auditorium and tickets will not be refunded. For further information and ticketing, please visit www.ccm.gov.mo or call the credit card ticketing hotline on (853) 2840 0555.