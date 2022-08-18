Zoned Properties Expands Advisory Division to Support Mississippi Cannabis Market
The commercial real estate development firm names Niki Hardy as Senior Advisor for Mississippi.
Having a market presence on the ground was something we wanted for our clients and future applicants throughout their real estate search.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoned Properties®, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: ZDPY), a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries, including legalized cannabis, today announced the appointment of Niki Hardy as Senior Advisor in the state of Mississippi.
— Berekk Blackwell, Zoned Properties COO
The Company’s continued expansion stems from the success of its full spectrum of integrated growth divisions including Property Technology, Advisory Services, Commercial Brokerage, and its Investment Portfolio.
Real estate is at the forefront of every operator’s cannabis project. With Hardy’s long-standing familiarity with the state’s real estate industry as a licensed broker, she will provide advisory, real estate, and sustainability services for Mississippi’s emerging cannabis market.
“Mississippi is accepting medical marijuana license applications on a rolling basis and began receiving submissions in June. With cannabis sales estimated to commence by year's end, our team has been focused on identifying properties that meet the state's zoning and regulatory requirements through our PropTech software and GIS Mapping System, REZONE. Having a market presence on the ground was something we wanted for our clients and future applicants throughout their real estate search,” said Berekk Blackwell, Zoned Properties COO.
After a stage 4 cancer diagnosis, Hardy was very active in helping to legalize cannabis in Mississippi by participating in the initiative to receive signatures. She also played a fundamental role in supporting a pro-cannabis gubernatorial candidate in November 2020. Hardy understands the enormous benefits of medical cannabis and how it offers an alternative to pharmaceutical drugs for patients suffering from a plethora of debilitating conditions.
“Cannabis has been a passion of mine for many years. Seeing the economic rewards and health benefits motivates my success for clients. I’m excited to bridge the gap in the cannabis and real estate industry, by joining forces with Zoned Properties, a trusted leader and pioneer in the cannabis sector,” said Niki Hardy, Zoned Properties Senior Advisor.
For more information on Mississippi cannabis projects and how Zoned Properties can oversee a full cannabis project, visit www.zonedproperties.com.
About Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQB: ZDPY):
Zoned Properties is a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries, including regulated cannabis. The company is redefining the approach to commercial real estate investment through its integrated growth services.
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zoned Properties has developed a full spectrum of integrated growth services to support its real estate development model; the Company’s Property Technology, Advisory Services, Commercial Brokerage, and Investment Portfolio collectively cross-pollinate within the model to drive project value associated with complex real estate projects. With national experience and a team of experts devoted to the emerging cannabis industry, Zoned Properties is addressing the specific needs of a modern market in highly regulated industries.
Zoned Properties is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Forbes Real Estate Council. Zoned Properties does not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, as amended (the “CSA”). Zoned Properties corporate headquarters are located at 8360 E. Raintree Dr., Suite 230, Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, call 877-360-8839 or visit www.ZonedProperties.com.
