From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.

On Monday, August 15, 2022, a report was made to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office about ongoing domestic violence incidents occurring at a home in West Gardiner. The individual informed the sheriff’s office that 29-year-old Daniel Ross, a Kennebec County Sheriff’s Deputy had been assaulting his wife at their home while off-duty. Kennebec County Sheriff’s Deputies spoke with Ross’s wife and as a result of that conversation contacted the Maine State Police. As a result of their investigation State Police Troopers arrested Deputy Ross Monday at 10:30 pm while he was on duty. He was transported to the Somerset County Jail where he remains. Ross has been charged with three counts of Domestic Violence Assault, three counts of Domestic Violence Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon, Unlawful Sexual Contact, Domestic Violence Terrorizing with a Dangerous Weapon and Aggravated Assault. Ross, who started working at the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office on March 16, 2021 is on administrative leave with pay.

Daniel Ross was in Kennebec County Court for his first appearance on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Please contact the court for documents and the Somerset County jail for a booking photo.

