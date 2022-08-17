TYT Announces Hire of First Washington Correspondent and National Correspondent
We need people who can ask tough questions from those in elected positions... It's time to hold the powerful accountable through aggressive and excellent journalism.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TYT (TYT.com) - America’s largest progressive news network - today announced the hire of Candice Cole as their first Washington Correspondent and Matthew Sheffield as TYT’s National Correspondent.
— Cenk Uygur, TYT Founder and CEO
TYT founder Cenk Uygur said, “Washington is lacking a progressive perspective and that’s why we hired a Washington Correspondent and a National Correspondent. We need people who can ask tough questions from those in elected positions and that’s what Matthew and Candice will do. It's time to hold the powerful accountable through aggressive and excellent journalism.”
Candice Cole is TYT’s first Washington Correspondent, covering campaign politics and the politics of governance, with an eye on progressive politics and undercovered issues that impact underserved and marginalized communities. Cole was the Senior White House Producer and Correspondent for the Black News Channel, was the Executive Vice President of 617 Media Group, and has been a local news reporter for DCW50 News at 10p, WRIC 8 News, WJTV News Channel 12, and more.
Matthew Sheffield joins TYT as the network’s National Correspondent reporting on national politics and contributing analysis, with a special focus on right-wing extremism. Sheffield will also cover California state politics. Sheffield previously worked for The Hill where he created and analyzed public opinion polls on a variety of policy areas and news topics. His surveys and analyses have been cited by presidential candidates like Bernie Sanders and many major news outlets. Prior to The Hill, Sheffield was a staff reporter at Salon covering technology policy, elections, the media industry, and the rise of right-wing movements.
Managing Editor Jonathan Larsen said, “I’m excited to expand TYT’s original-reporting capacity with these two proven journalists. Candice is already established as a Washington journalist and brings a passion for covering and breaking stories that affect the lives of the disenfranchised, while Matt has already made a name for himself as a reporter and analyst of the radical right-wing forces now threatening our democracy.”
ABOUT ‘THE YOUNG TURKS’ AND TYT
TYT is America's largest online progressive news network and the #1 most engaged news and politics network. The award-winning network is one of the top multi-platform online content creators, generating over 500 million views a month.
Most recently TYT received the Audience Honor in the Shorty Awards for News and Media. The Damage Report with John Iadarola was recognized with the People’s Voice Webby Award in News and Politics. In 2021, TYT received the Audience Honor in the Shorty Awards for Best in Live Event Coverage for their coverage of the 2020 Election. The Damage Report with John Iadarola was a 2021 Webby Honoree for Social Media Presence. Additionally, Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey was recognized as the fastest growing TV news show by the Hicks Evaluation group. Dr. Richey was most recently awarded with the Global Icon Award by the Black Media Honors and was recognized with an award by the White House for his work with gang-affected and gang-affiliated youth and social advocacy.
Cenk Uygur was recognized by Mediaite on their list of Most Influential in News Media 2021. Host Ana Kasparian was named to the 2016 Forbes 30 Under 30 Media List and The Daily Dot’s 20 Women of YouTube list. The Young Turks was recognized with a Webby Honoree for News and Politics: Series and Channel, won the Audience Honor for Overall YouTube Presence in the 2018 Shorty Awards and the Webby People’s Voice Award for News and Politics - Series. Over the years, TYT has been recognized by the Streamys, Webbys, and Shorty Awards. The Young Turks was awarded the Imagen Vision Award and the Vote It Loud Fifth Estate: Champion in Media Award for Best in New Media in 2016. In 2015, The Young Turks was named to Variety’s FameChangers List (No. 7) and The Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen List (No. 1 in the News category).
TYT includes owned and operated and partner shows such as The Young Turks, The Damage Report, Indisputable, and more.
TYT’s 24/7 programming is available on YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Xumo, Twitch, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, Samsung TV Plus, TCL, FuboTV and more.
TYT is also available as a podcast on Apple podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Amazon Music, and more.
