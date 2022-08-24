Introducing Ai Screen, a next level solution for pre-qualifying leads to identify value, reduce costs, and improve ROI
Fintech innovator combines real-time lead screening and tailored strategies to help lenders access more creditworthy customersPETALUMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelitas announces the addition of Ai Screen to its Accelerated Insight Platform. The new non-FCRA lead screening services enlist the company’s proprietary analytics in risk modeling to deliver real-time signals that enable lenders to fine tune their lead strategies. Supporting the Accelitas mission to Reimagine Financial Access, the new quick screen technology can boost acceptance and profits by targeting more high-quality leads, including the creditworthy next generation consumers that traditional screening services miss.
The services include Ai Screen | FPD to produce indicators on the likelihood of First Payment Default, Ai Screen | Conversion to produce indicators on the likelihood of loan Conversion, and Ai Screen | FPD + Conversion to produce indicators on the likelihood of both First Payment Default and loan Conversion based upon the submitted information.
Users of Ai Screen will benefit from real-time scoring on leads, the ability to reach thin-file and no-file borrowers, and the reduction of poor quality and fraudulent leads. By improving the efficiency and productivity of credit decisioning at the top of the data waterfall, companies can significantly improve the ROI of their screening process.
Building on the Accelerated Insight® Platform
The latest addition to the Accelitas Accelerated Insight® Platform provides configurable web services for lead screening that allows lenders to access a broader universe of profitable customers. This service can be combined with Accelitas’ credit scoring and account validation products to deliver real-time, frictionless solutions to help lenders say “yes” to more profitable customers with confidence.
About Accelitas
Accelitas® is reimagining financial access through the transformative power of data. Our AI-powered predictive analytics and alternative data sources deliver fast, fair, and frictionless ways to help companies achieve business growth and financial inclusion. Powered by the real-time web services of its Accelerated Insight® Platform, the company provides innovative ways to seamlessly validate accounts and accept more creditworthy borrowers. The company is headquartered in Petaluma, Calif.
