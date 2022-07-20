Accelitas, Inc. adds experienced investor and financial executive Thomas P. Hirschfeld to Board of Directors
Veteran technology investor will help “cut through the noise” for industry-leading analytics firm
Tom will be an invaluable asset to our company as we navigate the changing currents ahead of us.”PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative fintech company Accelitas, Inc. has announced the addition of Thomas P. Hirschfeld to its Board of Directors. The company will enlist Mr. Hirschfeld’s unique expertise as it expands its leadership position in advanced predictive analytics for credit scoring, screening, and account validation solutions.
Mr. Hirschfeld brings more than thirty years of investment and financial management experience. He served six years as a partner at Alan Patricof’s venture capital firm, Patricof & Co. Ventures, and for eleven years as Chief Operating Officer of New York investment firm Halcyon Asset Management. Additional positions include Managing Director at J. & W. Seligman, where he managed a $1 billion venture capital portfolio; Vice President in corporate finance at Salomon Brothers; and Assistant to the Mayor of New York City.
In a noteworthy sideline, Mr. Hirschfeld is also a New York Times bestselling author, with more than 1.5 million nonfiction books in print in nine languages.
Mr. Hirschfeld is currently Chair of the Finance Committee at International House and former Co-Chair of the Harvard College Fund Executive Committee. He graduated magna cum laude in classics from Harvard College and received a graduate degree in economics and politics from Balliol College, Oxford University, on a Marshall Scholarship.
"We are delighted and honored to have Tom join our board,” said Accelitas CEO Greg Coté. “Tom’s three decades of experience as a technology investment banker and investor allow him to cut through the noise of a decision to its point of leverage in an instant. The velocity of the markets we serve is only increasing. His experience will be an invaluable asset to our company as we navigate the changing currents ahead of us.”
“I’m very excited at this opportunity to join Accelitas in its mission of helping online financial decisions become faster, smarter, and fairer,” Mr. Hirschfeld said. “Its industry-leading analytics are perfectly positioned to benefit consumers, merchants, lenders, and society as a whole.”
To learn more about Accelitas, visit www.accelitas.com.
About Accelitas
Accelitas® is reimagining financial access through the transformative power of data. Our AI-powered predictive analytics and alternative data sources deliver fast, fair, and frictionless ways to help companies achieve business growth and financial inclusion. Powered by the real-time web services of its Accelerated Insight® Platform, the company provides innovative ways to seamlessly validate accounts and accept more creditworthy borrowers. The company is headquartered in Petaluma, Calif.
Accelitas and Accelerated Insight are registered trademarks of Accelitas, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective holders.
