Accelitas, Inc. announces new SVP, Strategy and Business Development
Kelly Zelenski brings high level e-commerce, credit risk, and consumer behavior experience to growing fintech leader
Kelly is extremely well-regarded by her peers and clients alike for her energy, advocacy, and tenacity.”PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelitas, Inc. has announced the addition of Kelly Zelenski as SVP, Strategy and Business Development. Kelly brings more than 20 years’ experience working with large global brands, including credit reporting agencies and retail issuers that will benefit from the company’s innovative predictive analytics solutions.
— Jimmy Williams (SVP, National Sales Manager)
Mrs. Zelenski’s past positions include Senior Product Specialist at Fiserv, Director of Relationship Management at First Data, and Senior Account Manager at TeleCheck. She attributes her passion for consumer behavior to her time at Fiserv, and says she was drawn to Accelitas by its remarkable advancements in AI and the company’s mission to “reimagine financial access through the transformative power of data.”
“That’s not just a tag line, it’s how we really operate here,” says Kelly. “I am so impressed with the talent at Accelitas. Being able to go behind the scenes into the predictive analytics side gives the data real meaning, and the use cases are genuine game-changers.”
“Kelly and I have known each other for most of each other’s professional lives, having worked together multiple times along the way. I can say with first-hand knowledge that Kelly is extremely well-regarded by her peers and clients alike for her energy, advocacy, and tenacity,” says Jimmy Williams, SVP National Sales Manager at Accelitas. “She totally gets our financial inclusion mission and is going to be a big asset in helping businesses and lenders help their consumers and communities.”
When Kelly is not working, she is likely poolside, cooking, or power shopping with her teenage daughters.
To learn more about Accelitas, visit www.accelitas.com.
About Accelitas
Accelitas® is reimagining financial access through the transformative power of data. Our AI-powered predictive analytics and alternative data sources deliver fast, fair, and frictionless ways to help companies achieve business growth and financial inclusion. Powered by the real-time web services of its Accelerated Insight® Platform, the company provides innovative ways to seamlessly validate accounts and accept more creditworthy borrowers. The company is headquartered in Petaluma, Calif.
Accelitas is a trademark and Accelerated Insight is a registered trademark of Accelitas, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective holders
Other