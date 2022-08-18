Early Access to Holiday Prices Start Today with Christmas in August Event Kickoff from Texas Home Shopping Channel
Shop LC helps consumers soften their holiday spend by making holiday pricing available ahead of schedule
Traditional jewelry retailers mark up their products from 100 to 300-percent.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop LC is launching Christmas in August, a holiday-themed shopping event that provides consumers holiday discounts during summer.
“Traditional jewelry retailers mark up their products from 100 to 300-percent,” says Ankur Sogani, VP Commercial, Shop LC. “Our vertically integrated business model means no middleman – and no middleman markups.”
Christmas in August sees the Texas-based home shopping network dropping prices to match the low prices of the holiday shopping season. According to Statista, 2021 holiday retail sales in the United States were forecast to reach about 843.4 billion U.S. dollars. This year, many consumers are again feeling the pressure to buy great gifts for their families and friends. With this special pricing during Christmas in August, canny shoppers can start buying early to relieve the traditional spend that happens towards the end of the year.
During this special event, a curated selection of limited product will be available, including selections from LUXORO – the premium line of gold jewelry from Shop LC. Also making an appearance will be Moroccan Amethyst, a rare variety of this purple stone. Consumers can also find fine emerald, ruby, sapphire, and other rare colored gemstones at special sale prices. Free personalized engraving will be available on a limited selection of product during the event.
Christmas in August starts August 18. Watch Shop LC Live.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
