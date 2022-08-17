Maryland State Police Arrest Two Suspects Wanted In Dorchester County Murder

August 17, 2022

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested two men wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on April 10 in Dorchester County.

The first suspect, Raykquon Dijon Molock, 25, of Frederick, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment. He was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshal’s – Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. Molock was transported to the Frederick County Detention Center, where he awaits extradition to Dorchester County.

The second suspect, Tamar Jawayne Collins, 22, of Cambridge, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, one count of illegal possession of a handgun and one count of illegal possession of a loaded handgun. Maryland State Police arrested Collins this morning in Cambridge. He was transported to the Dorchester County Detention Center, where he is awaiting an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

The victim is identified as A’Corie Young, 20, of Cambridge, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. His death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

The initial call for service was reported to the Cambridge Police Department. Shortly after 3 a.m. April 10, investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit were requested to lead the investigation.

Investigators responded to the 800 block of Fairmount Drive in Cambridge. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the victim, later identified as Young, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Maryland State Police investigators from the Homicide Unit conducted a neighborhood canvass and interviewed witnesses in the area. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians responded and processed the scene for evidence.

Police do not believe this was a random act of violence and do not believe there is a threat to the public. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have information regarding the person or persons responsible is urged to contact Maryland State Police at 443-480-6818. Callers may remain anonymous.

Additional assistance in this ongoing investigation has been provided by the Cambridge Police Department and Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The investigation continues…

Raykquon Dijon Molock Tamar Collins



###

