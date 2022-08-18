Drummond's AS4 2022 Test Event Certifies Axway, CData Software, Cleo and OpenText Products
We see the adoption of AS4 picking up in 2023, especially in Europe ... and will continue to offer a vendor-neutral environment to drive interoperability to the global marketplace.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drummond Group LLC, the trusted leader in interoperability software testing, today announced the completion of its AS4-2022 interoperability test event in which four products were Drummond Certified™. AS4 software applications developed by Axway, CData Software, Cleo and OpenText were certified in this latest vendor-neutral test event.
— Aaron Gomez, Drummond’s supply chain security business unit leader
This is the ninth AS4 test and certification event carried out by the trusted leader in interoperability software testing. Drummond’s AS4 interoperability testing is based on a proven test methodology developed to ensure that different products can work together to seamlessly exchange information using web services from any location, anywhere in the world. In addition to enabling interoperability for technologies such as cloud computing, AS4 is an emerging Internet messaging protocol that provides a standardized method for secure and document-agnostic exchange of B2B payloads. AS4 is being adopted globally, especially in Europe, as the messaging standard for secure message exchange.
InSitu™, a patented test automation tool, was introduced in this test event and will play a critical role in future test events to allow for automated testing of all test cases and the elimination of manpower requirements for coordinating testing, permitting participants to focus on debugging their codebase.
“We commend these four global organizations for recognizing the importance of AS4 interoperability and the benefit it brings for high-level security as organizations exchange highly sensitive documents using AS4,” said Aaron Gomez, Drummond’s supply chain security business unit leader. “We see the adoption of AS4 picking up in 2023, especially in Europe. Therefore, Drummond plans to enhance the AS4 test event to meet the European needs and will continue to offer a vendor-neutral environment to drive interoperability to the global marketplace.”
A complete list of the newly certified AS4-2022 products and registration information for upcoming tests) are posted here.
To sign up for upcoming AS4 Interoperability tests, email sales@drummondgroup.com.
AS4
AS4, an OASIS B2B messaging standard, was finalized by the OASIS ebXML Messaging Services (ebMS) Technical Committee. The intent and purpose of the development of AS4 were to define a simplified Conformance Profile of the ebMS v3.0 specification that would serve as a B2B on-ramp for Web Services document exchange.
About Drummond Group, LLC
Drummond Group offers comprehensive compliance, security, risk management, surveillance and education services to healthcare, financial and other regulated industries. We bring thought leadership, expertise, practical tools and partnership to our clients' compliance and assessment processes. At Drummond Group, our primary goal is to enable clients to feel secure about how to share their company’s sensitive and private data.
