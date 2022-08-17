Wednesday, August 17

Federal climate and inflation bill to bolster wave of new laws in WA

The landmark climate change and health care bill signed by the president Tuesday will unlock a wave of federal funding just as Washington prepares to launch a number of pivotal state programs. The new law will begin to funnel billions of dollars into green technology and infrastructure, making 2023 a potentially monumental year in the state’s fight against climate change. Washington is preparing to roll out a spate of programs that will put a price on greenhouse gas emissions, require electric utilities to phase out coal and reduce the carbon intensity of transportation fuels. An influx of money could streamline and expedite state efforts to decarbonize. But the legislation’s success or failure will depend largely on how effectively federal funding complements state programs on the way. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ken Lambert)

Infectious disease expert suggests monkeypox prevention techniques for college students

At a time when thousands of college students prepare to flock back to local campuses, Edward Leonard, M.D., a board certified infectious disease specialist at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, suggests college students take measures to protect themselves from the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease that can cause flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that can appear anywhere on the body. Leonard recommends that college students don’t share towels, bedding, or clothing since the virus can spread if a person’s skin comes into contact with a contaminated object. Additionally, Leonard suggests covering coughs and sneezes since respiratory droplets can transmit the monkeypox virus with direct and extended face-to-face exposure. Continue reading at Bellevue Reporter. (Black Press File Photo)

Student loan borrowers will know ‘soon’ about moratorium extension

Student loan borrowers will know “soon” about an extension of the pause on student loan payments and possible debt cancellation, the U.S. education secretary said in an interview Tuesday, but still no decisions have been made. The pause expires Aug. 31. With the deadline just over two weeks away, borrowers and student loan servicers are growing weary without any guidance. “We’re having conversations daily with the White House and borrowers will know directly and soon from us when a decision is made,” U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told CBS News. The White House has said Biden will make a decision by the end of August. Continue reading at KING 5.

Associated Press

WA pays $2M to workers assaulted at psychiatric hospital

Auburn Reporter

King County releases first-ever Wildfire Risk Reduction Strategy

Bellevue Reporter

Infectious disease expert suggests monkeypox prevention techniques for college students

Office of Law Enforcement Oversight director issues statement on behavioral health response

Bellingham Herald

Washington is at high risk of tsunamis and waves up to 42 feet tall, here’s how to prepare

Columbian

Editorial: In Our View: Hanford offers potential, poses challenges

The Daily News

New $110M budget proposed for Kelso School District

Heat advisory set for Wednesday and Thursday for Cowlitz County

Everett Herald

State laws prompt changes in Everett city rules for shelters

Editorial: Electoral Count Act needs bipartisan reforms now

International Examiner

Velma Veloria honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from the Equity in Education Coalition

New York Times

Biden Signs Climate, Health Bill Into Law as Other Economic Goals Remain

Peninsula Daily News

Transgender proclamation draws hundreds to meeting

Observable sheen from oil spill shrinks

Puget Sound Business Journal

Child care workers in King County to receive one-time ‘retention’ bonus

Seattle Medium

Executive Constantine And Coalition Announces Behavioral Health And Crisis Response Priorities

Seattle Times

Truck drivers for Seattle sandwich maker Homegrown asked for a raise, then came the cameras

Federal climate and inflation bill to bolster wave of new laws in WA (Fitzgibbon)

How an old federal rule limits inpatient mental health beds in Washington

Washington attorney general enters fray in Idaho abortion lawsuit

Tri-City Herald

Tri-Cities largest school — the biggest high school in WA — must add more portable classes

Washington Post

U.S. officials clashed with the only maker of monkeypox vaccine as cases climbed

State climate action could be supercharged by the Inflation Reduction Act

How the Education Dept. plans to lift 7.5 million borrowers out of default

FDA moves to make over-the-counter hearing aids available to millions

Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima continues to show support for Ukraine six months into war

Appeals court says penalties should be higher in Yakima School District public records case

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Student loan borrowers will know ‘soon’ about moratorium extension

King County pollution cleanup aims to restore habitat at a vital location for salmon

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Temperatures spike with record heat expected Thursday

Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation

Facebook parent Meta seeks to kill transparency requirements in Washington’s campaign finance law

KNKX Public Radio

Tribal scientists snorkel rivers to help save freshwater mussels

KUOW Public Radio

New 988 hotline is ‘the front door’ to help. But what’s next for Washingtonians in need?

Rep. Strickland on why the Dems’ massive healthcare and climate bill is a big deal for WA

One year later, Afghan refugees in WA still need support to put down roots

Q13 TV (FOX)

Snohomish County aims to turn motel to bridge housing in a city that banned outdoor overnight camping

Crosscut

What the Nooksack River’s climate tailspin means for people and fish

WA state agencies fall short on federal relief reporting

Nine months later, Whatcom County flood survivors await FEMA aid

MyNorthwest

Amazon employees in Calif. walk out mid-shift in protest of low wages

Kitsap Transit gets nearly $1M to help address frequent ferry delays and cancellations

90% of child care workers applied to receive $500 bonus from King County

Washington attorney general joins coalition challenging Idaho’s near-total abortion ban

West Seattle Blog

FOLLOWUP: Here’s what more we found out about West Seattle’s big water-main break