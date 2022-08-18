Christie Asis Joins Farm Bureau Bank as Nevada Regional Manager
EINPresswire.com/ -- Farm Bureau Bank has hired Christie Asis as their Nevada Regional Manager. In her new role, Asis will oversee a team of personal bankers, expand the bank’s local private, personal and business banking efforts and cultivate more relationships in the community. Asis will be based at the Bank’s corporate headquarters in Reno.
“We are very pleased to welcome Christie to the team,” says Will Hileman, Farm Bureau Bank President and CEO. “She has a well-rounded background in banking, leadership and community philanthropy that will support our growth and deepen client relationships in the greater Reno area.”
“I look forward to letting businesses know who we are, who we serve and that we offer a local bank experience where they can bank the way they want,” says Christie Asis. “I’ve seen how challenging it can be for people to bank remotely, especially during the pandemic. Farm Bureau Bank embraces new technologies and adapts to the market, and I’m confident that we will continue to deliver premier banking services to our community.”
In her 15 years of financial services experience, Asis has held leadership roles in both retail and business banking. She is an active member of multiple community organizations in Nevada and is an ambassador with the Reno + Sparks Chambers of Commerce. She also holds positions on several boards, including the Foundation of Board of Trustees for Western Nevada College, and is Vice President of Sponsorship for Western Industrial Nevada, a professional networking organization.
About Farm Bureau Bank
Since 1999, Farm Bureau Bank has offered commercial and retail banking solutions specifically tailored for Farm Bureaus and their members in 45 states across the U.S. For more information about Farm Bureau Bank, please visit www.farmbureau.bank.
