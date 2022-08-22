HappiTravel Announces HappiCondos Wholesale Vacation Rental Platform
Wholesale access to vacation properties worldwide now available!MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HappiTravel, LLC announced the launch of HappiCondos™, the newest component of the company’s exclusive travel platform providing consumers with direct access to wholesale rates on vacation property rentals worldwide. The system has been in final testing for several months and is now available to the public.
HappiCondos™ provides access to over 4,000 vacation properties globally, with discounts up to 80% or more below retail rates. It functions similarly to mainstream property sharing and vacation rental platforms, except it cuts out all of the middleman costs and passes the savings directly to the customer. The system includes powerful features including interactive mapping, preference-based auto-suggested destinations, and top seasonal deals making it especially easy-to-use.
As with the HappiHotels™ wholesale booking engine, free HappiTravel® members have demo access to explore HappiCondos™ and see the savings for themselves without having to touch their wallet or take anyone’s word for it. For a small fee (less than the amount saved on a single reservation), members can upgrade to facilitate unlimited reservations and savings. No strings attached. And never any monthly fees. Notably, the cost of the HappiTravel® upgrade remains unchanged, making the membership more valuable than ever before with the addition of HappiCondos™.
“HappiCondos™ is a bombshell for the vacation rental market,” remarked President, Camaron Corr. “There is no shortage of mainstream retail platforms out there, but in a time of historically high inflation people need a break! We are proud to continue to deliver on our promise of wholesale access where customers can pay pennies on the dollar for week long stays at incredible luxury properties!”
The HappiTravel® platform was launched over 3-years ago with a central mission to provide consumers direct access to wholesale travel rates. It eliminates middleman costs and is powered by proprietary technology meticulously developed for the travel market over the past 6-years.
As the brand names suggest, the platform incorporates a central theme around numerous third party HappiScience™ studies which establish a connection between travel and happiness as well as a wide range of positive health benefits including elevated happiness, stress & anxiety relief, heart health, enhanced creativity & inspiration, and improved social connections and relationships.
While the cost of virtually everything else continues to skyrocket from inflation, HappiTravel® provides a solution to meet the moment as post-pandemic demand for travel hits new highs. It’s not a question of whether you can afford your next vacation, it’s asking how to pay half as much for it.
“We know travel is vital to health and happiness,” added Chief Technology Officer, Mike Darling. “HappiScience™ tells us that. We just think differently from other travel companies. Instead of spending millions on TV ads we pass the savings directly to our customers! Be Happy. Travel.®”
About HappiTravel®
HappiTravel® provides access to premium HappiTrips® vacations, HappiHotels™ booking engine, and HappiCondos™ vacation rentals at wholesale rates because third party HappiScience™ studies show that travel elevates your happiness, relieves stress & anxiety, can improve heart health, provides enhanced creativity & inspiration, and strengthens your social connections and relationships. It’s experiences, not possessions, that warm your heart and stick with you the longest. We just think your shouldn’t have to pay retail for happiness! Free to join, without any catches or gotcha’s. Be Happy. Travel.® For more information, visit https://Happi.Travel.
Jimmy Cazin
HappiTravel, LLC
+1 844-694-2774
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other