An Inside Look at President Trump's Buy American and Tariff Policies
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this latest episode of the Taking Back Trump's America podcast, former Trump trade and manufacturing policy advisor dissects some of the internal forces that helped shape, and sometimes block two key types of policies of President Trump, Buy American and trade tariffs.
According to podcast author Peter Navarro, President Trump's two most simple rules during his four years in the White House were Buy America, Hire American. At the same time, tariffs were the centerpiece of Trump's tough on China policies as well as an important tool to bring American manufacturing back to home shores.
In this podcast episode, Navarro discusses how key elements within the White House addressed the Buy American and tariff policies. Featured in the podcast are the Jones Act and former Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. The Jones Act is the oldest expression of Buy American legislation requires all ships carrying cargo between two US ports to be American-built, -owned, -crewed, and -flagged; and it is the single most important congressional act bolstering America’s shipbuilding industry.
At a key juncture in 2017, the Jones Act policy would suffer a major blow when a policy reform offered by Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan was blocked internally. The story about this is finally told.
Other policy issues featured in the podcast include the China travel ban during the pandemic and the role of Dr. Anthony Fauci in shaping that ban.
The Taking Back Trump's America Apple podcast is based on the audio and print editions of the forthcoming Taking Back Trump's America Book; Why We Lost the White House and How We'll Win It Back (Bombardier), available for pre-order on Amazon.
