Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,004 in the last 365 days.

An Inside Look at President Trump's Buy American and Tariff Policies

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this latest episode of the Taking Back Trump's America podcast, former Trump trade and manufacturing policy advisor dissects some of the internal forces that helped shape, and sometimes block two key types of policies of President Trump, Buy American and trade tariffs.

According to podcast author Peter Navarro, President Trump's two most simple rules during his four years in the White House were Buy America, Hire American. At the same time, tariffs were the centerpiece of Trump's tough on China policies as well as an important tool to bring American manufacturing back to home shores.

In this podcast episode, Navarro discusses how key elements within the White House addressed the Buy American and tariff policies. Featured in the podcast are the Jones Act and former Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. The Jones Act is the oldest expression of Buy American legislation requires all ships carrying cargo between two US ports to be American-built, -owned, -crewed, and -flagged; and it is the single most important congressional act bolstering America’s shipbuilding industry.

At a key juncture in 2017, the Jones Act policy would suffer a major blow when a policy reform offered by Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan was blocked internally. The story about this is finally told.

Other policy issues featured in the podcast include the China travel ban during the pandemic and the role of Dr. Anthony Fauci in shaping that ban.

The Taking Back Trump's America Apple podcast is based on the audio and print editions of the forthcoming Taking Back Trump's America Book; Why We Lost the White House and How We'll Win It Back (Bombardier), available for pre-order on Amazon.

Peter Navarro
In Trump Time
+1 202-489-7479
email us here

You just read:

An Inside Look at President Trump's Buy American and Tariff Policies

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.