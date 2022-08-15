Taking Back Trump's America Podcast Launches on Apple Podcasts
An Inside Look at the Making of Taking Back Trump's AmericaWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro announces the inaugural episode of the Taking Back Trump's America podcast, available on Apple Podcasts.
This podcast is named after Navarro's new book Taking Back Trump’s America, now available on Amazon for pre-order in both the print and audio editions in advance of its September 20th publication date.
Leading up to the September 20th release, the Taking Back Trump's America podcast will be offering some very exclusive glimpses into the world of Donald Trump – as well as some early listens to the audio version of the book, which features rock stars like Steve Bannon and Corey Lewandowski in critical cameo roles.
In the first part of Taking Back Trump’s America, Navarro goes back to the birth and beginning of the Trump presidency with an inside look at his days in the Trump Tower War Room working on the Trump campaign. Navarro demonstrates that it was in these early days, from the campaign and transition to the first 100 days of the administration, where some key mistakes were made that would set up Donald Trump for the strategic failures that would take him down in the 2020 election.
Taking Back Trump’s America follows Navarro's bestselling In Trump Time as the second of what will eventually be three volumes in his memoir of his White House years. Like In Trump Time, Taking Back Trump’s America is based on the personal diary Navarro kept during his days in the White House along with an extensive set of documents that catalog the many and varied types of policy initiatives Navarro worked on for President Trump.
Peter Navarro
In Trump Time
