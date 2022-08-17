Submit Release
Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America Podcast Takes You Inside the West Wing Decision Process

The campaign went from the beautifully orchestrated Steve Bannon masterpiece in 2016, with 20 people on Trump Force One, to the ugliest equivalent of Hillary Clinton’s beyond bloated Hindenburg.”
— Taking Back Trump's America
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The just-launched Taking Back Trump's America podcast by former Trump advisor Peter Navarro offers an inside look at some of the key policymaking decision processes within Donald Trump's West Wing. This podcast is available now free on Apple Podcasts.

In this episode, the podcast reviews some of the major decision points related to topics ranging from trade talks with China, the investigation of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, and U.S.-Israel relations to managing the pandemic and the 2020 Trump campaign. According to the podcast: "Ultimately, the biggest failure of the 2020 election was the failure of the Trump campaign itself. The campaign went from the beautifully orchestrated Steve Bannon masterpiece in 2016, with 20 people on Trump Force One barnstorming flyover country, to the ugliest equivalent of Hillary Clinton’s beyond bloated Hindenburg of a campaign in just four years. "

White House personnel featured in the podcast include Senior Counselor and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer.

The Taking Back Trump's America podcast is based on Navarro's forthcoming book Taking Back Trump's America: Why We Lost the White House and How We'll Win It Back (Bombardier Press), available for pre-order in the audio and print editions.

Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America Podcast Takes You Inside the West Wing Decision Process

