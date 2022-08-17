Morrissette Nationally Recognized for Outstanding Work in State Government

North Dakota Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Joe Morrissette was recognized by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) with the 2022 Outstanding CPA in Government Impact Award at the state level.

“During Joe's more than four years as OMB director, he has led the department with integrity and proven himself a strong asset to the state. His impact on the state, political subdivisions, citizens and his team members is immeasurable, and this award confirms that he is exceptional on the national level as well,” said Gov. Doug Burgum

“Joe is an innovative leader who is respected among his colleagues and team members. He is a trusted advisor to the governor, state legislature, state agencies and the citizens of North Dakota, sharing his extensive knowledge on complex budget issues and the state budgeting process. This recognition is well deserved,” stated Office of the Governor Chief Operating Officer and AICPA award nominator, Tammy Miller.

Miller added that Morrissette has nearly 30 years of dedicated service to the state, working with the state budget, revenue forecast and tax policy.

“I am truly honored to receive the Outstanding CPA in Government Impact Award,” said Morrissette. “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the AICPA for this recognition, to Tammy Miller for her nomination, and Governor Burgum for his recommendation. The accomplishments being recognized by this award are not mine alone, but the result of the great team at OMB. I consider myself fortunate to work with such a committed group of individuals and would like to thank them for their continued dedication to state agencies, the citizens of North Dakota, and each other.”

The Outstanding CPA in Government Impact Award recognizes the impact of recent significant contributions of CPAs to the efficiency, effectiveness, or innovative service delivery of their respective local, state, or federal employer organizations. Two recipients receive government impact awards each year: one recognizing a CPA in state government and one in local government.

The award was presented to Morrissette virtually during the 2022 AICPA & CIMA Governmental Accounting and Auditing Update Conference on Monday, Aug. 15, by the AICPA and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, representing the unified voice of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants. The collaboration? works to advance the global accounting and finance profession on behalf of 689,000 AICPA and CIMA members, students and engaged professionals in 196 countries and territories.