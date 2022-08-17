Submit Release
Stagflation will Impact the Mobile Industry

This is how serious inflation—plus a recession—will impact 5G investments

CAMPBELL, CA, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global inflation has spiked in the past year, and harbingers of recession have everyone wondering what's next. Mobile Experts just released a report addressing the question of macroeconomics and their impact on investment in mobile networks.

Stepping away from their regularly programmed technical/market analysis, Mobile Experts produced this extra report to provide insight into a brand new situation for the mobile industry not encountered since the naissance of the market itself--serious inflation and a recession together (also called stagflation.)

"The mobile industry has never encountered serious inflation before," commented Chief Analyst Joe Madden. "We've had our recessions and stock market crashes since the car phone business began in the late 1980s, but we have never been forced to deal with sharply rising labor and material costs. The impact will be widely felt throughout the mobile industry, so we produced this guidance for those invested in the market in any capacity."

By way of detailed analysis of previous recessions (1974, 2000, and 2008), expected consumer behavior, and the impact on CAPEX for operators, the report draws conclusions on rough times ahead, and how 5G investment should evolve.

“In the US, the well-known government metric (Consumer Price Index) rose by 9.1% in the second quarter and is on track for a total of about 8-10% inflation for 2022 as a whole—but this understates the case. The CPI is distorted to make the number look better than the real inflation felt by a typical family. We can see trouble ahead in the inflation picture, and this report provides a glimpse into what we can expect next in the mobile market,” said Mobile Experts Chief Analyst Joe Madden.

You can purchase this Expert INSIGHT report here.

About Mobile Experts Inc.:
Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 25 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Along with this look at the Impact of Stagflation, recent publications focus on RRH, Industrial Private Cellular, Edge, Private Enterprise, Satellite and Mobile, Macro Base Stations, Cellular V2X, Private LTE, ORAN, RAN Revenue & CAPEX, Fixed Mobile Convergence, and more.

Rachel Winningham
Mobile Experts
+1 4084558883
