Gerber Lumber & Hardware Raises Over $100,000 for Local Charities

The raffle winner, Justine Casey! Gerber Lumber & Hardware CEO Kyle Simmons celebrates with Justine!

Gerber Lumber Recently Raffled off a Jeep or $40,000 Cash to one Lucky Winner

KIDRON, OH, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, August 5th, Gerber Lumber announced the winner of the Jeep or $40,000 cash prize raffle that had been hosted by the Central American Medical Outreach (CAMO) organization. All the proceeds from the raffle were donated to charities local to Kidron, Ohio. The mentioned charities include the Kidron Community Fund, Kidron Community Park, the Kidron Volunteer Fire Department, the Boy Scouts of America, and of course, CAMO.

Why raffle off the jeep and why give to those charities? Previous owner of Gerber Lumber & Hardware, Eldon Gerber, passed away late last year. Eldon was planning to purchase and enjoy a jeep very similar to the one that was raffled during his retirement. Unfortunately, he passed soon after retiring and was unable to do so. Gerber Lumber believed someone should still get to enjoy the Jeep, and that they should support something Eldon would be proud of, to honor his legacy. Because of this belief, Gerber Lumber decided to partner with CAMO to raffle off the Jeep and deliver 100% of the proceeds to Eldon’s favorite charities.

The result was that the community came together to raise more than $100,000.00 for local charities, and everyone involved can feel good about having participated. The lucky winner was Justine Casey of Shreve, Ohio! Gerber Lumber would like to thank everyone who participated to make this event possible, your generosity will impact hundreds both within our community and around the world.

