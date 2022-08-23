Submit Release
Top Chicago Web Design and Digital Marketing Agency Recognized for Web Design and Adds New Team Talent

Leaders in Manufacturing and CPG Web Design, Idea Marketing Group recognized for Web Design by Clutch. Announces Hire of Two New Marketing Associates

It is an honor to be recognized and confirms the dedication our team brings to every project we tackle making sure we continually push each other to deliver the best work possible.”
— Darren Fox
CHICAGO , ILLINOIS, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leader in manufacturing and consumer goods web design and marketing, Idea Marketing Group is proud to announce that it has been recognized for its excellence in Web Design by Clutch.

Clutch is a B2B ratings and reviews platform that helps businesses connect with the service providers that can help them overcome their challenges. Clutch also curates lists of the leading vendors by industry and location to feature them for their recent performance. The platform’s criteria for highlighting companies include the reviews they acquire from their clients.

Recently, Clutch released its list of top web designers for Illinois, and Idea Marketing Group landed a top spot. According to the B2B platform’s latest research, Idea is the best-performing provider of web design solutions in Illinois!

New Additions to the Idea Marketing Group Team

Idea Marketing Group is also excited to announce two recent additions to their growing digital marketing team. Idea welcomes Audrey Nimtz of Oswego, Illinois, and Maddie LaClair from Denton, Maryland to their team as the new Marketing Associates. They will both work directly with client marketing and create content for web design projects.

Idea’s current Marketing Specialist, Wyatt Meese, who joined the team last August, is delighted to welcome the pair to the growing team,

“Idea Marketing Group is pleased to add two more talented individuals to our digital marketing team. Both Audrey and Maddie bring a unique perspective and talent to the team that will translate to improved marketing services for our clients across industries. I look forward to working closely with them both and helping them build successful careers at our agency.”

Audrey is an optimistic and creative individual who recently graduated with a Marketing degree from Northern Michigan University. During her education, she dedicated herself to learning advanced skills and strategies in digital marketing.

While studying Audrey completed an internship focusing on search engine optimization (SEO) and content strategy. Audrey looks forward to applying her knowledge and experience at Idea and continuing to improve her marketing skills.

“I feel overjoyed and excited to be a part of the Idea Marketing Group team. I am eager to learn and grow with such an expert Chicago web design and digital marketing agency, and help Idea create and achieve new goals.”

Maddie joins the team as a recent graduate from Towson University double majoring in Marketing and Art. She discovered her passion for marketing as the perfect combination of her strong analytical nature, desire to learn, and love for creativity.

Her career in marketing incorporates and compliments the duality of her personality where she applies her key strengths to leverage unique benefits for client projects. Maddie looks forward to growing her marketing knowledge as a part of the Idea team.

“While new to the position, I am feeling both confident and enthusiastic to learn, grow, and become part of such a great digital marketing team!”

Idea Marketing Group is a marketing agency known for web design and development. Since 2009, they have built hundreds of websites and managed marketing campaigns reaching millions of people for top brands and businesses throughout the nation. Services include branding, strategy, UI/UX design, content marketing, search engine optimization, website support, and digital advertising - everything a website needs to dominate in search rankings. They are consistently rated as a top web design agency by Clutch.co.

Darren Fox
Idea Marketing Group
+1 312-300-6841
