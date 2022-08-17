KOCHASOFT ACQUIRES CIVATREE, STRIKING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH ESI TECHNOLOGIES

We look forward to the continued collaboration with the Civatree team and expanding our SAP security offerings with KochaSoft’s Security Managed Services for SAP.” — Greg Rokos, ESI’s President and CEO

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Civatree Technologies, leaders in SAP S/4HANA transformation, have been acquired by KochaSoft, the premier global cloud services organization for SAP business technology solutions. In exchange, ESI Information Technologies gets equity participation in KochaSoft. This strategic transaction brings three strategic partners together to drive a complete lifecycle solution to SAP customers.

“The reason for this move is to increase the support for SAP and SAP S/4HANA, which means full lifecycle management from migration design to complete application management support,” says Civatree’s President, Richard Lichtenstein. “Joining KochaSoft gives Civatree the ability to drive all of that with our partners VMware, Dell, Cisco.”

The change brings benefit to KochaSoft’s customers as their new strategic partnership with ESI Technologies and their security division, Virtual Guardian, are leading suppliers of security solutions. “KochaSoft’s focus on overall SAP security in addition to Virtual Guardian’s cyber security practice offers a complete turnkey solution for our SAP customers,” says KochaSoft’s Principal Consultant Haran Vinayagalingam.

ESI Technologies, an end-to-end digital transformation company, enables business agility and innovation by advising, designing, integrating, managing, and protecting mission critical data. Civatree and KochaSoft’s SAP practice will continue to fulfill the security of mission critical data that is central to ESI’s company vision. “We’re thrilled to partner with KochaSoft to build the Civatree solution and offer greater support through their Application Management Support to SAP clients,” says ESI’s President and CEO Greg Rokos. “We look forward to the continued collaboration with the Civatree team and expanding our SAP security offerings with KochaSoft’s Security Managed Services for SAP.”



About Civatree Technologies

Civatree Technologies, a KochaSoft Company, is the leading SAP on VMware services partner and the preferred SAP services organization of Dell Technologies. Civatree offers solutions to meet customers’ needs wherever they are in their SAP or SAP HANA journey, providing services and products that modernize SAP deployments, from migrations to cloud enablement, automation, and disaster-recovery. Whether it is designing and architecting or conducting a health-check to help improve and transform an existing environment, Civatree is the trusted advisor throughout the journey. Through Civatree’s collective experience, they deliver innovative solutions that greatly reduce costs and enable customers to capitalize on solving today’s SAP efficiency challenges. www.civatree.com

About KochaSoft

KochaSoft is a global SAP business technology solutions organization with a focus on security and application management support for SAP customers. They do this by providing a repeatable, proven framework to put the customer in control of their IT landscape with a strategic focus on proactive monitoring and preventative maintenance.

KochaSoft is a proud partner to organizations such as Microsoft, SAP and Google, and works with them to assist customers in their SAP business technology transformation journeys. Through KochaSoft’s years of experience supporting enterprise customers, they deliver innovative solutions that have built-in automation to help customers greatly reduce costs and take control of their IT landscape. www.kochasoft.com

About ESI Technologies

Since 1994, ESI’s focus has always been data management and protection. In September 2021, ESI consolidated its portfolio of cybersecurity services and solutions under the Virtual Guardian brand, illustrating ESI’s commitment to providing clear and effective 360-degree digital protection. ESI Technologies facilitates business agility and innovation by providing solutions to integrate, connect, manage and protect their data for a tangible competitive advantage in a constantly evolving market. By combining its technological expertise in IT modernization and digital resilience with its extensive understanding of business challenges, ESI supports the digital transformation of North American organizations. Based in Montreal, ESI has offices throughout Canada and the United States. www.esitechnologies.com