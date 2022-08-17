U.S Government Exposed - U.S. vs Randall Crater - Bellwether Crypto Case - Part Two Of Expose Published
Leading research firm publishes part two of groundbreaking expose
Make no mistake - if your demise is beneficial to any of these agencies, they will weaponize themselves against you for their own gain. Our nation is in a dark place”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading market research and competitive intelligence firm SHERLOC published Part Two of their groundbreaking expose series on the cryptocurrency bellwether case U.S. vs Randall Crater and My Big Coin Inc. today, which includes never before heard audio from whistleblower Michael Kruger.
— Julianna Ormond
Sherloc continues to provide and break down documentation from numerous whistleblowers that shows suppression of evidence and collusion between the Security and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”) for control of the future cryptocurrency regulation.
"As we continue to share the facts, most of which have never seen the light of day, there's no doubt that the 'alphabet agencies' will stoop to whatever low is necessary to get what they want," said SHERLOC co-founder RC Williams.
"Mr. Kruger's description of his encounter with the FBI will give you chills. It could happen to anyone at any time without a warrant."
SHERLOC walks readers through the statements made by the DOJ in their announcement of the verdict in the U.S. vs. Crater case and shares critical evidence that was provided to the court and would have impacted the outcome of the case, but never made it to the jury.
"You will see that there's not only overwhelming evidence pointing to collusion, corruption, and conspiracy between the CFTC and the DOJ, but also an all out effort to use this case to control the cryptocurrency industry," said SHERLOC co-founder Julianna Ormond.
"Make no mistake - if your demise is beneficial to any of these agencies, they will weaponize themselves against you for their own gain. Our nation is in a dark place."
Part two of the SHERLOC expose is available in full at sherloc.substack.com.
Future publications will be posted at the same location. Part three of the expose will focus on a whistleblower interview with witness Michael Kruger, in which he shares detailed information on John Roche, Bill Donohue, and the FBI, and signed affidavits from witnesses in the case.
The case is U.S. v. Crater, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 19-cr-10063.
For more information, email asksherloc@protonmail.com or text 925-679-5265.
