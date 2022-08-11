Research Firm Publishes Part One of U.S. vs Randall Crater and My Big Coin Expose
SHERLOC shares key whistleblower documents that show CFTC, SEC, and Federal Court collusion
The CFTC blocked the documentation for their own gain so they could get their bellwether case and take control of the industry.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading market research and competitive intelligence firm SHERLOC published part one of their expose series on the cryptocurrency bellwether case U.S. vs Randall Crater and My Big Coin Inc. today, with leaked documentation from numerous whistleblowers that shows suppression of evidence and collusion between the Security and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”) for control of the future cryptocurrency regulation.
"Frankly, there's no way this should happen to anyone in the United States of America," said SHERLOC co-founder Julianna Ormond.
"The only thing that Crater is guilty of here is defending himself. This is insane."
SHERLOC cites documents from the deposition of CFTC expert Patricia Gomersall, which shows inconsistencies in her sworn testimony, and a lack of general knowledge of the cryptocurrency space. Additionally, a previously sealed motion from Craters' legal team for sanctions cites that "the CFTC and its attorneys prevented the court from making an informed decision and obtained relief in the form of what were crippling asset freezes against Crater and his family by blocking evidence.''
"Crater provided documentation to the court that proved that not only did he not commit a crime, but that he didn't control My Big Coin," said SHERLOC co-founder RC Williams.
"The CFTC blocked the documentation for their own gain so they could get their bellwether case and take control of the industry. Given the recent events with others in similar situations, including former President Donald Trump, we're in very dangerous territory."
Part one of the SHERLOC expose is available in full at sherloc.substack.com.
Future publications will be posted at the same location.
The case is U.S. v. Crater, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 19-cr-10063.
