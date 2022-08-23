ATLAS TREE SURGERY CHOSE MORE GRINDING, LESS WASTE
California company grinds 200 tons a day, 6 days a week, with fleet of Vermeer machinesPELLA, IOWA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When CEO Rich Kingsborough founded Atlas Tree Surgery in 1982, they started out doing residential tree work. Now the company has about 300 employees and several service divisions: residential and multifamily, heavy commercial, and mulch and recycle facilities. Recycling has always been important to the business.
On a single jobsite, Atlas is grinding 200 tons a day, 6 days a week. That’s why they rely on Vermeer horizontal grinders, tub grinders, whole tree chippers and mini skid steers to help keep their operations running reliably and efficiently. Atlas has bought six grinders from Vermeer.
Kingsborough and his crew especially like the Vermeer HG6800TX horizontal grinder. “We’ve tried other grinders, and it’s just not the same. It’s an amazing machine and the guys love running it. They’d be very upset if I changed brands on the grinder,” says Kingsborough. “If I can give them machines to make their jobs easier and more productive… then that’s what we’re going to stick with. The employees are happier. They’re excited to get up and go to work because they know they have the best machines doing the work.”
More grinding and minimal maintenance means Atlas Tree Surgery can focus on the job and recycle more trees. Customers appreciate knowing their tree in their front yard is not just going to be cut up and thrown away in a dump. They are 100% recycled. And it all gets done with the help of Vermeer equipment.
Vermeer delivers a real impact on the way important work gets done through the manufacture of high-quality underground construction, agricultural, surface mining, tree care and environmental equipment. With a reputation for being built tough and built in a better way, Vermeer equipment is backed by localized customer service and support provided by independent dealers around the world. To learn more about Vermeer, products, the dealer network and financing options, visit vermeer.com.
