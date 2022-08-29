Whiting Systems Promotes Greg Jenkins
Greg has washed many trucks, closed many deals, led many teammates, and built solid relationships in our industries served. Greg has always helped others do their jobs better.”ALEXANDER, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective immediately, Whiting Systems, Inc. announced its promotion of Senior Vice President Greg Jenkins, to Chief Operations Officer. Jenkins is experienced and ready to lead as the company as it experiences major growth in all sectors of business. Drawing on his 18 years of service at Whiting Systems and decades of operational leadership, Jenkins is ideal for the role.
— Russ Whiting
Greg started at Whiting Systems in 2004 as a National Accounts Manager collaborating with Whiting Systems customers in transportation, trucking, railroad, and bus transit markets. His history with operations management, customer service, sales, strategic planning, and negotiations will continue impacting and exceeding expectations. The addition of Jenkins in this role, who has spent the past several years as Senior Vice President and serving as Truckload Carriers Association advocate, bolsters the company's commitment to the nation's need for dependable wash processes, wash systems, and fleet image . Jenkins will work to build out sales strategy, operations, and will partner with Whiting Systems national accounts. "Greg really has been a key leader for Whiting Systems for years, and playing a major role in all operations", said Russ Whiting president of Whiting Systems.
"Whiting Systems has changed my life both personally and professionally. It's allowed me to cherish my family more and the hard-working folks I work with every day. It's given me the opportunity to meet great customers who I now consider personal friends. I have enjoyed seeing our business triple in the past 15 years by the hard work and dedication of everyone on our team. I feel honored and proud to work with such a wonderful company", said Jenkins.
“To assist in helping us all in exceeding expectations, we are most pleased to announce Greg Jenkins as our Chief Operations Office. Greg has washed many trucks, closed many deals, led many teammates, and built solid relationships in our industries served. Greg has always helped others do their jobs better." said Whiting.
About Whiting Systems Inc.:
Whiting Systems, Inc., founded in 1974, is a global leader in providing transportation disinfecting and fleet wash systems to the leading truck, train, bus and commercial transit companies in the world. Whiting’s accounts include all major rental companies, rail, bus transit, and commercial carriers. WSI caters to a broad spectrum of clientele and all their needs including sanitation and occupant’s health and safety. With over 1000 locations in the Continental United States, South America, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Middle East and the United Kingdom, Whiting Systems, Inc. is the industry leader for transportation image and hygiene.
