World Games get Washed by Whiting Fleet Wash

We strive for GOLD in our everyday competition and appreciate the opportunity to win with Birmingham Jefferson Transit Authority and their wash process".”ALEXANDER, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whiting Fleet Wash Systems provides The World Games 2022 with clean busses for all traveling the Birmingham Max Transit System. 3,600 elite athletes from over 100 countries and a host of fans relied on clean and efficient busses for these games.
Whiting Systems Bus Wash was installed in 2020 for the Birmingham transit authority to help reduce maintenance and to improve image with their fleet of vehicles. This investment by BJCTA insured that clean busses made the 16 different venue stops for The World Games. The BJCTA Bus Maintenance Department maintains a fleet of 110 vehicles for revenue service along with numerous support and pool vehicles. This number includes 70 Fixed Route 35- and 40-foot New Flyer and NABI Transit Buses along with 40 Paratransit 24-foot vehicles of various models all washed by Whiting Systems Fleet Wash.
The international competitive games host 30 of the fastest growing sport in the world where athletes will compete for GOLD. Russ Whiting president of Whiting Systems said, " We strive for GOLD in our everyday competition and appreciate the opportunity to win with Birmingham Jefferson Transit Authority and their wash process". Whiting's bus wash systems are used all over the world and they have become the global leader in this category. " Their biggest difference or value is they maintain and service the systems where their competitors just don't." said BJTC maintenance director Edward Jackson
World Game fans and participants enjoyed a clean attractive bus at these games to carry them to and from each event.
This is only the 2nd time the World Games have been hosted in the US. The first edition of the World Games took place from July 24th - August 2, 1981 in Santa Clara, California. " We look forward to assisting the future host with their transit wash systems as well" said Russ Whiting.
