Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market Size, Segmentation, Development, Share and Growth

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ophthalmic viscosurgical market devices are used in a variety of eye surgeries to protect the delicate eye structure and maintain space in the anterior chamber, allowing for a faster and safer procedure. Sodium hyaluronate, chondroitin sulfate, and hydroxypropylmethylcellulose make up these devices. These ophthalmic viscosurgical devices are commonly used as surgical aids for cataract, glaucoma, and vitrectomy surgeries, as they help maintain the anterior chamber during the surgical maneuver.

The ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market is analyzed to grow at a significant value within the forecast period as innovative approaches to improve vision wellness are emerging resulting in increased market demand within the forecast period. Although the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the market, it is expected to move towards post-COVID-19 growth.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.85% during the forecast period. “Cataract surgery” represents the largest application segment in the ophthalmic viscosurgical device market within the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the ophthalmic viscosurgical device market are Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Zeiss International, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited, Bohus Biotech AB, NIDEK CO., LTD., Novartis AG, Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, HOYA Corporation, Lumenis, STAAR SURGICAL, IRIDEX Corporation, TOPCON CORPORATION, Takagi Ophthalmic Instruments Europe LTD., ACB MOLTENO, Medical Technical Products, BVI, Amring Pharmaceutical Inc., Truviz Ophthalmic, Alcon, Abbott , Precision Lens and Medtronic among others.

The ophthalmic viscosurgical device market is segmented on the basis of type, source, application, and end use. Growth among these segments will help you analyze weak growth segments in industries and provide users with valuable market information and market insights to help them make strategic decisions to identify leading market applications.

Based on type, the ophthalmic viscosurgical device market is segmented into dispersive, cohesive, and combined.

According to the source, the ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market is segmented into animal, biologic, and semi-synthetic.

Based on application, the ophthalmic viscosurgical device market is segmented into cataract surgery, vitreoretinal surgery, refractive surgery, and keratoplasty. Cataract surgery dominates the application segment in the market.

On the basis of end-use level, the ophthalmic viscosurgical device market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, specialized ophthalmology clinics, and others.

The Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices market is analyzed and information and trends on market size by country, type, source, application and end use are provided, as listed above.Countries Covered in Ophthalmic Viscosurgery Devices Market Report are USA, Canada, and Mexico, North America, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest from Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the ophthalmic viscosurgical device market due to the high prevalence of the geriatric population, improved access to eye care facilities, and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to see significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the concentration of various market players established to expand their presence due to the budding diabetic population in this particular region.

