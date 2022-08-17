Acoustic Microscopy Market is Likely to Reach USD 1,718.04 Mn By 2029 with Recent Trends, Growth, Development, Forecast

Acoustic Microscopy Market Development Trends, Key Players And Competitive Analysis 2022-2029 | Eurofins Scientific, Sonix, Accurex Biomedical, OKOS SOLUTIONS

Data Bridge Market Research analyses the acoustic microscopy market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.00% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach the USD 1,718.04 million by 2029.

Acoustic microscopy utilizes sound waves to provide and magnify the picture of small objects. This is a non-destructive approach for obtaining visible images of interior characteristics of solid things such as delamination, fissures, and voids. The inspection of several equipment including optical devices, printed circuit boards, and others, is made easier by acoustic microscopy. The benefits of using acoustic microscopy include the ability to replace various non-destructive imaging techniques such as x-ray radiography and infrared imaging. It delivers reliable data and is employed in various industries such as bioscience, semiconductors, material science, nanotechnology, and others.

The rising need for micro and nanotechnology for research and development will act as a key element driving market expansion. The acoustic microscopy market is also being driven by factors such as expansion in safety standards by governments and other international organizations and advancements in microscope technology. Furthermore, increased adoption of acoustic technology by a growing number of manufacturing firms for error detection and product quality checks will result in enhancement of growth rate of acoustic microscopy market. Also, growth in the number of end-use industries and development activities will act as a major factor influencing the growth of acoustic microscopy market. Similarly, a small break in a solar cell could be detected using an acoustic microscope. Scanning biological materials like cells and bone with acoustic microscopy has a wide range of uses. These various applications of acoustic microscopy are expected to cushion the acoustic microscopy market’s growth rate.

Moreover, higher power generation and expanding use of acoustic microscopes will create beneficial opportunities for the growth of the market. Additionally, the increased investment for microscopy R&D and emerging new markets will act as market driver and further boost new opportunities in the forecast period mentioned above.

SONOSCAN HEALTHCARE PVT. LTD., Eurofins Scientific, Sonix Inc., NTS Technical Systems,Accurex Biomedical Pvt. Ltd., OKOS SOLUTIONS, LLC, MuAnalysis, Style Crest Inc., PVA TePla AG, Predictive Image, and Pico Technology, among others.

Key Market Segmentation

The acoustic microscopy market is segmented on the basis of offering, application and end user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of offering, the acoustic microscopy market is segmented into microscopes, accessories and software and services. Microscopes segment is further sub-segmented into scanning acoustic microscope (SAM), confocal scanning acoustic microscope (CSAm) and scanning laser acoustic microscope (SLAM).

Acoustic microscopy market on the basis of application is segmented as non-destructive testing, quality control, failure analysis and others. Others segment is further sub-segmented into counterfeit detection and process validation.

On the basis of end user, the acoustic microscopy market is segmented into semiconductor, life science, material science, nanotechnology and others. Semiconductor segment is further sub-segmented into semiconductor manufacturing and MEMS and thin film production. Life science segment is further sub-segmented into cellular biology, structural biology, biomedical engineering and neuroscience. Material science segment is further sub-segmented into metallurgy, polymer coating, paper and fiber material and ceramic and glass.

By Region of Acoustic Microscopy market:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

MEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA

North America dominates the acoustic microscopy market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance due to the growing R&D activities and rising promotion of regenerative medicines by government in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the growing usage of well-developed technologies and increasing application scope of nanotechnology and related services in this region.

