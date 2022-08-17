Combining TV spots with in-content ads boosts sales conversion more than 20 points, shows Kantar and Mirriad research
Mirriad Advertising PLC (OTCMKTS:MMDDF)NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-content advertising not only delivers better outcomes for brands than TV spots alone, it is also preferred by viewers, new research from Kantar, the UK’s largest evidence-based insights company, and Mirriad, the leading in-content advertising company powered by proprietary AI-technology, has found.
Kantar created a custom study looking at consumers’ responses to advertising across three categories: people who only saw TV spot activity, people who saw episodes with both a TV spot and a Mirriad in-content ad integration, and thirdly, consumers who were exposed to neither. The results showed conclusively that adding in-content advertising to TV spot campaigns dramatically improves results across key brand metrics including sales, awareness and favorability.
When consumers viewed both a TV ad and in-content product placement:
● 56% bought featured products after exposure, compared with just 34% for TV spot exposure only
● Advertising awareness rose by 10 percentage points from 68% to 78%
● Favorability and consideration both increased by 5 percentage points to 92% and 91% respectively.
Kantar also asked audiences about their perceptions of in-content ad placements and found that seven times as many people prefer in-content ad placement over traditional TV spots. A significant 79% said they like in-content advertising at a time when wider public engagement with traditional linear advertising is waning.
Sparsh Pandya, client director at Kantar, said: “In-content advertising is an exciting new ad format for brands looking for differentiated ways to reach their audience at scale. Not only do people like the experience of branding and product placement within video, the placements also drive higher performance across key metrics including awareness and purchase intent,” said Sparsh Pandya, Client Director, Media, Insights Division at Kantar Research.”
Tim Jones, Global Head of Research, at Mirriad, said: “In-content placements represent the future of advertising. Driven by AI-technology brands can reach their audiences at scale directly within the TV and video content experience in ways that traditional product placement options could not offer. Our studies with Kantar prove the enormous value of this new ad segment for brands and their audiences.”
About the study
To provide these comparative measures, Kantar adapted its Brand Lift Insights methodology which uses a live control/exposed research design to measure the difference in attitudinal effects of this advertising exposure. Brand Lift Insights uses a survey-based approach and control/exposed research design to measure the difference in attitudes between two groups of consumers to determine the attitudinal effects of advertising exposure.
About Kantar
Kantar is the world’s leading evidence-based insights and consulting company. We have a complete, unique and rounded understanding of how people think, feel and act; globally and locally in over 90 markets. By combining the deep expertise of our people, our data resources and benchmarks, our innovative analytics and technology, we help our clients understand people and inspire growth.
About Mirriad
Mirriad’s award-winning solution creates new advertising inventory for brands. Our patented, AI and computer vision powered platform dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad’s market-first solution creates a new revenue model for content owners distributing across traditional ad supported and subscription services, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions. Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.
The full study can be downloaded here: https://info.mirriad.com/kantar-whitepaper
Notes:
Numbers are averages across all studies, not specific.
Emily Riley
WIT Strategy
+1 914-330-1128
email us here