Breast Biopsy Devices Market to reach USD 4.01 billion by 2029

Breast Biopsy Devices Market Size, Growth, Dynamics, Segmentation, Research Analysis, Product Type and Forecast

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breast Biopsy devices market refer to devices that are used to remove a part of a sample or tissue from cells in the body to test for disease in the laboratory. The devices are used by radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and surgeons. Biopsy refers to a procedure used for the surgical removal of tissue from an organ. The procedure is done to determine the presence or extent of disease, including inflammatory and cancerous conditions. The prevalence of chronic diseases is accelerating the growth of the breast biopsy device market.

Biopsies can be performed on any organ using specific biopsy devices as a confirmatory test for celiac disease and cancer. The global breast biopsy devices market was valued at USD 2.33 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.01 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

Some of the major players operating in the breast biopsy device market are Scion Medical Technologies LLC (USA), STERYLAB Srl (Italy), ARGON MEDICAL (USA), Danaher (USA), Cianna Medical (USA) United States), Benetec (Belgium). ), Cigna (US), United Medical Systems Inc. (US), Stryker (US), BD (US), Hologic Inc. (US), Devicor Medical Products Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann -La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), OncoCyte Corporation (USA), Cook (USA), Siemens (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH (Germany), Vigeosrl (Italy), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (USA), Boston Scientific Corporation (USA), Olympus Corporation (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), GENERAL ELECTRIC (USA),

Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market Scope and Market Size

The biomarkers market is segmented based on product, technique type, guidance technology, and end user. Growth between these segments will help you analyze weak growth segments in industries and provide users with valuable market information and market insights to help them make strategic decisions to identify leading market applications.

Product

biopsy needles

biopsy tables

biopsy threads

guidance systems

The others

Based on the product, the breast biopsy device market is segmented into biopsy needles, biopsy tables, biopsy cables, guide systems, and others.

Technique type

Fine needle aspiration biopsy

core biopsy

biopsy markers

MRI-guided core biopsy

surgical biopsy

Wire Location

Sentinel lymph node biopsy

Based on technique type, the breast biopsy device market is segmented into fine needle aspiration biopsy, core needle biopsy, biopsy markers, MRI-guided core needle biopsy, surgical biopsy, wire localization, and breast biopsy. sentinel lymph node.

guidance technology

Fine Guided Ultrasound

Mammography-Guided MRI

CT-guided biopsy

Other image-guided breast biopsy

Based on guidance technology, the breast biopsy device market is segmented into fine ultrasound – guided MRI, mammography-guided, CT-guided biopsy, and other image-guided breast biopsies.

final user

At the hospital

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

diagnostic centers

Other

Based on the end user, the breast biopsy device market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis/Breast Biopsy Devices Market Overview

The Breast Biopsy Devices market is analyzed and information and trends on market size are provided by country, product, technique type, guiding technology and end user, as listed above. Countries included in the Breast Biopsy Devices Market report are USA, Canada, and Mexico, North America, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa , Egypt, Israel,

North America dominates the breast biopsy device market due to the wide availability of qualified medical professionals and the availability of a well-developed infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to see significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to rising disposable income and increased patient awareness of disease screening in the region.

