DRA Family Office Founder Rose Vitale to Speak on Maybach Foundation Luncheon Panel at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

DRA Family Office managing partner and founder Rose Vitale will speak at the Maybach Foundation Luncheon taking place at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investor, entrepreneur, and DRA Family Office managing partner and founder Rose Vitale will be speaking at the Maybach Foundation Luncheon taking place at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 21, 2022. Vitale will be representing FundHER World Capital as she speaks on behalf of the Maybach Foundation.

The Maybach Foundation Luncheon Panel Discussion topic will center on thinking about luxury and giving back. Vitale will draw on her experience building and expanding her corporate empire along with investing in women through FundHER World Capital to discuss her latest project of funding women in motorsports.

“The mission of FundHER World Capital is to revolutionize the flow of capital to women to unlock previously unattainable impact and performance,” explains Vitale. “I look forward to representing not just FundHER World Capital but all women founders during the luncheon panel on Saturday.”

Vitale continues, “The Maybach Foundation’s commitment to innovation aligns with my passion for women in motorsports and my dedication to revolutionizing the state of funding for female business owners. I am grateful to the Maybach Foundation for the opportunity to speak at this weekend’s event and look forward to our continued partnership.”

DRA Family Office invests in early-stage companies (seed through D rounds). It is particularly looking to invest in lower and middle-market private equity for companies across industries such as retail, technology, and real estate. In addition, DRA Family Office is seeking equity venture opportunities that support women in business.

DRA Family Office is currently looking to partner with family offices and high-net-worth individuals seeking to invest $100,000 to $1 million in women-owned and women-led businesses.

Interested persons can contact info@drafamilyoffice.com for more information. Please include your areas of investment interest and any other relevant information about yourself in your request for information.

