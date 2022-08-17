App-Enabled Patient Portals Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 20.0% with Forecast by 2029

App-Enabled Patient Portals Market Report, Recent Trends, Application & Regional Analysis by 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- App-Enabled Patient Portals market research report presents market data, such as trends, consumer behavior, and competitive analysis, in a way that allows businesses to identify opportunities in the market. The objective of the market research is understood very clearly before the creation of report is started. A deep market research takes place to accurately analyze market dynamics that is included in the report. All the sections in this outstanding App-Enabled Patient Portals market report are outlined properly that covers Title page, Table of contents, Introduction, Background and methodology, Executive summary, Results, Conclusion, and Appendix.

The wide ranging App-Enabled Patient Portals market research report comprises of the details that are very useful to the reader in knowing and understanding the context of the information that is presented. The type of information which helps the user understand how to interpret the results can be mentioned as follows; the kind of respondents including customers, prospects, or the general public, the size of the sample, the way to collect the data, the time at which the research is conducted etc. What is more, graphs are supposed to be the heart of marketing research reports and hence they have been used neatly in the whole App-Enabled Patient Portals report so that users don’t get confused.

Leading Key Players Operating in the App-Enabled Patient Portals Market Includes:

Accenture

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Cerner Corporation

CPSI

Epic Systems Corporation

MEDHOST

McKesson Corporation

SimplePractice, LLC

IntakeQ

My Clients Plus

DICOM Grid

Key Market Analysis and Insights:

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the app-enabled patient portals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period. The "hospital integration" accounts for the largest application segment in the app-enabled patient portals market within the forecasted period.

The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR within the forecasted period, the market. Within the past few years, there has been surging awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of app-enabled patient portals which is further aiding the market to expand in coming others.

Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market Scope and Market Size

Type

Integrated Patient Portals

Standalone Patient Portals

End User

Providers

Payers

Pharmacies

Others

Application

Data Management

Appointment

Bill Payment

E-Check-In

Others

App-Enabled Patient Portals Market, By Region:

Global App-Enabled Patient Portals market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the App-Enabled Patient Portals market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the App-Enabled Patient Portals market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.

What are the market opportunities, market risks, and market overviews of the App-Enabled Patient Portals Market?

Who are the distributors, traders, and merchants in the App-Enabled Patient Portals Market?

What is the analysis of sales, income, and prices of the leading manufacturers in the App-Enabled Patient Portals Market?

What are the App-Enabled Patient Portals market opportunities and threats faced by the global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market vendors?

What are the main factors driving the worldwide App-Enabled Patient Portals Industry?

What are the Top Players in App-Enabled Patient Portals industry?

What is the analysis of sales, income, and prices by type, application of the App-Enabled Patient Portals market?

What is regional sales, income, and price analysis for App-Enabled Patient Portals Market?

Table of Contents: Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Covid-19 Impact on App-Enabled Patient Portals in Healthcare Industry

7 Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market, by Product Type

8 Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market, by Modality

9 Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market, by Type

10 Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market, by Mode

11 Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market, by End User

12 Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market, by Geography

13 Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market, Company Landscape

14 Swot Analysis

15 Company Profiles

16 Questionnaire

17 Related Reports

