Microfluidics Market Growing at a Tremendous CAGR of 23.42% by 2029

Key Market Players mentioned in this report:

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Illumina, Inc

Hoffmann-La Roche

Fluidigm Corporation

Dolomite Microfluidics

Key Market Analysis and Insights:

The microfluidics market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 23.42% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on microfluidics market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the number of clinical studies for cell-based therapies is escalating the growth of microfluidics market.

Microfluidics is referred to as a form of technology that deals with operating and controlling fluids to the degree of microliters to picoliters by using microchannels. It is the technology of fluid manipulation in channels with dimensions of tens of micrometres.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the microfluidics market in the forecast period are the rise in the need of POC testing and the advancement advanced lab-on-a-chip technologies and the development of point-of-care (POC) devices. Furthermore, the growing attention on data precision and accuracy is further anticipated to propel the growth of the microfluidics market. Moreover, the swift testing and enhanced portability through microfluidic chip miniaturization is further estimated to cushion the growth of the microfluidics market. On the other hand, the complex and difficult regulatory approval process is further projected to impede the growth of the microfluidics market in the timeline period.

Browse Full Report Along With Facts and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-microfluidics-market

Global Microfluidics Market Scope and Market Size

The microfluidics market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for the identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product type, the microfluidics market is segmented into microfluidic-based devices and microfluidic components. Microfluidic components is further sub segmented into microfluidic chips, flow & pressure sensors, flow & pressure controllers, microfluidic valves, micropumps, microneedles and other components.

On the basis of application, the microfluidics market is segmented into in vitro diagnostics, Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research and Manufacturing and Therapeutics. In vitro diagnostics is further sub segmented into clinical diagnostics, point-of-care testing and veterinary diagnostics. Pharmaceutical & life science research and manufacturing is further sub segmented into lab analytics, microdispensing and microreaction. Lab analytics is further sub segmented into proteomics, genomics, cell-based assays and capillary electrophoresis. Therapeutics is further sub segmented into drug delivery and wearable devices.

On the basis of end user, the microfluidics market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic centers, academic & research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

Microfluidics Market, By Region:

Global Microfluidics market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Microfluidics market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the Microfluidics market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.

Key Questions Covered in the Microfluidics Market Report

