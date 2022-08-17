Applications Open for MOOSE Instructional Designers

Do you want the space to create innovative curriculum? Are you looking for a community of educators who are passionate about meaningful, interdisciplinary education? Do you want to expand your impact outside your classroom/school? If this sounds like you, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is currently looking for dynamic, creative, and collaborative educators to join the MOOSE Team!

Now in its third year, Maine’s Online Opportunities for Sustained Education (MOOSE) platform continues to grow. Last year, we added PreK-12 Learning Progressions to our already robust bank of MOOSE modules – created by Maine teachers for Maine students. These modules center on interdisciplinary, project-based learning experiences that are accessible, inclusive, and available for free online.

This year, MOOSE continues with new Learning Progression topics as well as an Iteration & Improvement Team that will cycle back through existing content, augmenting existing functionality and ensuring even greater accessibility.

Learning Progression Teams will be set up in a single creation session with two phases (Designers are committing to the year-long process due to the connected nature of the phases).

Phase 1 (Sept 19 – Jan 13): Training and orientation begins the week of September 19th with full learning progressions created by January 13th.

Phase 2 (Jan 17 – May 19): Creation of teacher materials begins the week of January 17th and completes by May 19th. During this time, Designers will create teacher materials for the modules they just created AND for two additional existing modules from the MOOSE library.

The Iteration & Improvement Team will similarly have two stipend phases but these Designers will work from an individual matrix with a set of modules they must successfully address within each phase (Sept-Jan and Jan-May).

We are looking for Maine educators including, but not limited to, teachers, curriculum leaders, and representatives from Maine educational community organizations (e.g., museums, libraries, educational centers, etc.) interested in creating content for learning progressions in Applied Ethics, Data Science, and Cyber Security. Additional learning progressions will support topics outlined in LD 1664: African-American History & Culture and Wabanaki History & Culture. These learning progressions will be developed in conjunction with members of each of those communities and will require educators to be committed to a deeply collaborative process. The final team will be made up of individuals who are willing to work on the Iteration & Improvement of existing MOOSE modules (must have prior experience working on a MOOSE team in Year 1 or 2).

You do not need to have expertise in the topic area you are interested in or a strong background in technology, just a commitment to learning. Our work benefits from having a diverse range of perspectives and experiences (e.g., grades, disciplines, training, etc.) represented on each team. We value your years of experience as Maine educators and your willingness to embrace creativity and innovation. Each topic will be supported by a full-time Team Leader and dedicated Module Coach to help Designers through the process. You can learn more about MOOSE and our plans for Year 3 on the MOOSE website.

When you are ready to apply you can access the application here. Applications close August 26th.

If you are interested in applying but still have questions, the MOOSE team will be holding a Q&A session via Zoom on Thursday, August 18th from 3-4pm.

For more information about MOOSE please contact Project Manager Jenn Page, jennifer.page@maine.gov.