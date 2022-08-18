Microeconomics Essentials - A guidebook for grasping the fundamental concepts of microeconomics

Microeconomics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know teaches the fundamental concepts of microeconomics. Logo of Vibrant Publishers, a book with rays of light unfurling inside

This book covers all the crucial concepts of microeconomics that are needed to build a solid foundation for the subject.

Amlan Ray, Senior Director, and Dean at a prestigious research institute writes Microeconomics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (Microeconomics Essentials) which is an easy-to-understand book on the crucial concepts of microeconomics for professionals who want to brush up on the concepts of the subject and also for people with no prior knowledge on the subject. This book was published by Vibrant Publishers on August 17, 2022.

Amlan Ray is a Senior Director and Dean at Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management – Research (SRISIIM), New Delhi, India and has 27 years of experience working in corporates and providing consultation to companies globally. He also has several degrees like a B.Tech, an MA (Economics), an MBA, and a Ph.D. to his name. Amlan Ray recognized the need to share the knowledge of microeconomics because of its applicability in our day-to-day lives. “Microeconomics as a subject is even used in the budgeting of our households to determine how we can best use our limited resources for maximum satisfaction,” says Amlan Ray. The book facilitates the understanding of the behavior of an individual consumer and firm, the push and pulls of demand and supply at the individual level, the effect of changes in prices on demand and supply, the determination of factor prices like land, labor, and capital and much more.

“Microeconomics Essentials is presented in an easy-to-understand fashion and is a must-read for anyone looking for a solid foundation in microeconomics. Students will learn the real-world applications of the subject through practical examples and case studies,” says Richard Roberts, Professor of Economics and Finance at Monmouth University.

Professionals who want to brush up on the concept of how a consumer's behavior affects the demand for a product, how prices of products affect the supply of the products or just want to comprehend the workings of an economy at a micro level can read Microeconomics Essentials. Alternatively, people without any prior knowledge of the subject can read this book to start building a base to study the subject in detail.

“The summaries and questions at the end of the chapters are easy and straightforward and are good reviews of the chapter,” remarks Indrit Hoxha, Assistant Professor of Economics at Penn State Harrisburg School. These chapter summaries and questions will help learners to test their understanding of the subject and retain their learnings.

To truly make the book a self-learning guide for learners, Microeconomics Essentials comes with online resources in the form of cost and revenue calculation excel charts that will help to learn the practical application of concepts.

The book aligns with Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management Series which includes self-learning books on important management subjects. This book is available for purchase on Vibrant Publishers’ website - www.vibrantpublishers.com, Amazon, and other marketplaces.

