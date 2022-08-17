Hubject partners with Fines Charging to expand eRoaming options for electric car drivers in Bulgaria
Hubject, provider of the world’s largest eRoaming network, and Fines Charging, a Charge Point Operator in Bulgaria, are beginning a new strategic partnership.BERLIN, GERMANY, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hubject, provider of the world’s largest eRoaming network, and Fines Charging, one of the biggest Charge Point Operators in Bulgaria, are beginning a new strategic partnership. Following the recent legislation in Bulgaria to bolster the EV (Electric Vehicle) charging infrastructure of the country, this collaboration will prove fruitful in setting up a future of seamless EV charging for drivers across Europe.
Fines Charging, the charging point operator (CPO) with the fastest charging network in Bulgaria, is partnering with the world’s largest eRoaming provider, Hubject. By doing so, Fines Charging will offer its infrastructure to a widely extended number of drivers within the intercharge network. These drivers will benefit from a new initiative by the Bulgarian government.
In March, the Bulgarian state pledged to bolster the country’s EV infrastructure with the goal of setting up 10,000 charging stations across the country by 2026. This development is part of Bulgaria’s national recovery and resilience plan, and points towards a larger vision of sustainable transport across the country.
With 55 DC and 38 AC chargers and many new locations on the way, Fines Charging offers the fastest charging opportunities in the country and is a strong contributor to the existing charging network within Bulgaria. Considering the rate of EV adoption and an estimated 30.000 EVs hitting Bulgarian roads by 2027, Fines Charging is expecting to grow the number of charging stations to provide charging opportunities for local drivers as well as drivers from all over Europe.
“Fines Charging is positioning itself as the fastest charging network in Bulgaria with multiple 200kW+ chargers, plus tens of 150kW+ chargers. We're excited to partner with Hubject and make traveling easier for European EV travellers,” states Murry Ivanoff, the CEO of Fines Charging.
By joining Hubject’s intercharge network, Fines Energy confirms that it is open to each e-mobility service provider and their customers. Thanks to this, they will be able to provide the best charging services on same conditions to all mobility users: the intercharge network’s built-in access, reservation, and direct-payment functionalities that secure maximum convenience and seamlessness for EV drivers on their way through Bulgaria.
„We are honoured to build our partnership with Fines Charging as these exciting developments in Bulgaria unroll. Keeping in mind that public charging infrastructure needs to be in place everywhere, all over Europe, with our intercharge network, EV charging will be more accessible to Bulgarian EV drivers who move internationally, as well as international visitors to Bulgaria. Together with Fines Charging we will achieve the goal of enabling a customer-friendly, simple charging experience European wide," said Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject.
About Fines Charging:
As the fastest charging network in Bulgaria, Fines Charging is dedicated on building the largest open EV charging network in Bulgaria. Our constantly expanding network of 22-150kW chargers that offer convenient activation via app or RFID chips is making this possible. We’re at the forefront of innovation: All Fines Charging’s charging points will soon be Plug&Charge ready! More about Fines Charging: https://finescharging.com/en
About Hubject:
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform, called intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charging Point Operators or CPOs and eMobility Service Providers or EMPs, enabling unified, grid-independent access to charging infrastructure. With over 400,000 connected charging points and more than 1,000 B2B partners in 52 countries and four continents, Hubject has created the world's largest cross provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the eMobility market, advising car manufacturers, charging providers and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge according to ISO 15118. In essence, Hubject promotes eMobility and its advancement worldwide. Hubject’s headquarter is located in Berlin, with subsidiaries in Los Angeles and Shanghai. Visit hubject.com to learn more.
