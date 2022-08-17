World’s First Hybrid Cask Single Malt Irish Whiskey widens distribution in the UK for Kinahan’s
Kinahan’s Irish Whiskey secures a listing for the world’s first hybrid cask single malt The Kasc Project [M] with Master of Malt ahead of the busy season
We value our partnership and continued support in helping us bring such daring and unconventional products to a wider audience.”LONDON, UK, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinahan’s Irish Whiskey has secured a new listing for its latest single malt innovation The Kasc Project [M] with Master of Malt ahead of the busy autumn season. Kinahan’s boundary-pushing whiskey, The Kasc Project [M] will be available to purchase through Master of Malt from early August.
— Zak Oganian, managing director of Kinahan’s Irish Whiskey
Kinahan’s Irish Whiskey was founded in 1779. One of the world’s oldest brands, historically known as “the pioneer of Irish whiskey”, Kinahan’s continues to celebrate mavericks in the world of whiskey today with its unusual modern day innovations.
Launching into Master of Malt the world’s first hybrid cask single malt release, The Kasc Project [M] is a powerhouse of a single malt that is the second release in Kinahan’s innovative Kasc Project series, which breaks the mould of traditional whiskey production by using the provenance of wood as the key to flavour. Each Kasc Project whiskey is aged in a hybrid cask made from five types of wood: Portuguese oak, American oak, French oak, Hungarian oak and chestnut. Ultimately, the whiskeys are expressions of the rich and varied ecosystems in which these trees flourish, drawing their robust characters from the unique origins of the different wood varieties.
In The Kasc Project [M], the hybrid cask elevates single malt Irish whiskey to brave new heights, imparting rich notes of caramelised tropical fruit, espresso and burnt sugar – a riot of wood. This powerful profile earned Kinahan’s a prestigious Gold medal at the 2022 International Wine & Spirits Competition and a Silver at the 2022 San Francisco Wine & Spirits Competition.
“We have been working with Master of Malt for many years now. incidentally, they have been one of the first supporters of the earlier releases of The Kasc Project in the UK. Rightly so, the first release of The Kasc Project later became one of Master of Malt top sellers within the Irish whiskey category online. We value our partnership and continued support in helping us bring such daring and unconventional products to a wider audience.” says Zak Oganian, managing director of Kinahan’s.
Bottled at 45% ABV without chill filtration or artificial colouring, The Kasc Project [M] is available to purchase via Tortuga, with Nightcap Brands as its UK sales agency. Renowned London venues such as Home House, Corrigan’s, Black Rock and The Malt at Prince Akatoki Hotel have already chosen to become early adopters of this maverick new whiskey.
The Kasc Project [M] tasting notes
Nose: Freshly cut mango and pineapple, poached spiced pear, molasses and a hint of vanilla oak.
Palate: Charred apricot, caramelised tropical fruits, sweet sun-dried Malvasia grapes, espresso and burnt sugar.
Finish: Madeira cake, more pineapple ands toasted cereal, with pleasant creamy tannins.
About Kinahan’s Irish Whiskey
Established in Dublin in 1779, Kinahan’s earned a reputation as a pioneer in the Irish whiskey industry thanks to its early adoption of wood maturation. The company continues this innovative legacy today with its daring, unconventional approach to whiskey making and its exploration of new technologies, including the creation of its own brand Metaverse.
About The Kasc Project
The Kasc Project started out as a bold experiment and has since become a revered part of the Kinahan’s portfolio. This series of Irish whiskeys is matured in hybrid casks – barrels crafted from five unique wood varieties – for an innovative approach to flavour development. In addition to the newly released single malt The Kasc Project [M], the collection features The Kasc Project [B], a blended whiskey aged entirely in hybrid casks; and The Kasc Project [L.L.], a blended whiskey part-aged in hybrid casks for a softer flavour.
In addition to gaining a cult following among whiskey iconoclasts, The Kasc Project releases have been recognised with a number of awards. Most recently, The Kasc Project [M] won Gold and Silver medals at IWSC and SFWSC 2022 respectively, and The Kasc Project [B] earned a Silver medal at IWSC 2022.
