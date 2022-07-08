Kinahan’s Irish Whiskey unveils The Kasc Project [M]
World’s first hybrid cask single malt Irish whiskey lands in the UK
Since 1779 generations of custodians behind the historic Kinahan’s brand prioritised innovation over imitation. We simply continue that legacy, for the next generation of whiskey lovers.”LONDON, UK, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Historic brand Kinahan’s has carved a daring new path in the spirits industry with the creation of the world’s first hybrid cask single malt Irish whiskey, The Kasc Project [M] – now available in the UK.
This powerhouse of a single malt is the latest release in Kinahan’s innovative Kasc Project series, which breaks the mould of traditional whiskey production by using the provenance of wood as the key to flavour. Each Kasc Project whiskey is aged in a hybrid cask made from five types of wood: Portuguese oak, American oak, French oak, Hungarian oak and chestnut. Ultimately, the whiskeys are expressions of the rich and varied ecosystems in which these trees flourish, drawing their robust characters from the unique origins of the different wood varieties.
In The Kasc Project [M], the hybrid cask elevates single malt Irish whiskey to brave new heights, imparting rich notes of caramelised tropical fruit, espresso and burnt sugar – a riot of wood. This powerful profile earned Kinahan’s a prestigious Gold medal at the 2022 International Wine & Spirits Competition and a Silver at the 2022 San Francisco Wine & Spirits Competition.
Zak Oganian, managing director of Kinahan’s Irish Whiskey, says: “I guess, if you are whiskey traditionalist, look away. The Kasc Project whiskeys are all about breaking new ground and setting the standard for evolution of richer and bolder whiskey flavours. Time is the most valuable thing we can invest. For over 240 years now generations of custodians behind the historic Kinahan’s brand chose to invest time into innovation. We simply do the same, for the next generation of whiskey lovers.”
Founded in 1779, a time when Irish spirits were typically unaged, Kinahan’s was one of the first producers to make cask-matured whiskey exclusively. Thanks to its pioneering attitude, the company quickly became a leader in the burgeoning Irish whiskey trade. Today the brand builds on this heritage of innovation with its unconventional approach to whiskey making. Kinahan’s is now present in more than 25 markets – a number that has doubled in the past year alone.
Bottled at 45% ABV without chill filtration or artificial colouring, The Kasc Project [M] is available to purchase via Tortuga, with Nightcap Brands as its UK sales agency. Renowned London venues such as Annabel’s, Maison Assouline, Nightjar and The Malt are amongst those selected to stock the Kinahan’s new maverick releases, before national roll out.
