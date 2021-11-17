Kinahan’s Irish Whiskey Launches First Digital Brand Ambassadors in 3D Virtual Reality
THE NEXT GENERATION OF DIGITAL BRAND AMBASSADORS WILL ENHANCE CONSUMER EXPERIENCE WITH CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGIES
"The new Kinahan’s metaverse experience will become the next gateway to consumer education and interaction”.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinahan’s Irish Whiskey launches the industry’s first digital brand ambassadors in 3D virtual reality via Kinahans.World as part of its Metaverse projects.
— Zak Oganian, Director at Kinahan’s
Nestled in over 200 years of history, Kinahan’s Irish Whiskey is one of the most innovative whiskey crafts implementing consumer facing technologies such as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).
The industry’s very first digital brand ambassadors in virtual 3D environments will have a character and style that represent a specific Kinahan’s product. Overtime, they will become fully rigged hyper realistic AI enabled digital humans with additional features and technologies to allow full consumer interaction. Kinahan’s digital ambassadors will start appearing across several media platforms from the 15th of November 2021. They will be part of Kinahan’s marketing campaigns of both existing and forthcoming whiskey ranges as well as other digital products, including NFTs.
“Building meaningful relationships with consumers is an integral part of our brand longevity” commented Kinahan’s director Zak Oganian. “For Kinahan’s, implementing new technologies is going to be a journey of trial and error. Once we get it right, the next generation of whiskey drinkers will enjoy a new enriched reality”.
By implementing new tech capabilities in line with the brand DNA of quality and innovation, Kinahan’s is enriching its brand identity with advanced technologies to build a new value proposition for the next generation of customers.
“Technology is a key element for our brand to evolve”, continues Oganian. “Virtual reality, for example, is bound to change our interaction with consumers with better usability, improved functionality and more accessibility. For quite some time now, we have been witnessing a very steady creation of Virtual Reality. Within just two years of COVID-19 and global isolation, societies around the world have thrust into a much more intimate relationship with technology. The new Kinahan’s metaverse experience will become the next gateway to consumer education and interaction”.
Kinahan’s metaverse projects will include 3D and AR-enabled objects ranging from digital whiskey casks and other branded items, created in collaboration with upcoming digital NFT artists.
Kinahan’s new technologies are developed and powered by Swiss based FoodTech Generation 7 Group (G7G) specialising in developing and implementing digital capabilities and offline-to-online integrations.
About KINAHAN'S IRISH WHISKEY CO.
The iconic Irish whiskey brand, Kinahan’s Irish Whiskey was founded in 1779. One of the world’s oldest brands of whiskey, it was historically known as “the pioneer of Irish whiskey”, and has recently been lauded for its modern-day innovations within the category.
To find out more about Kinahan’s projects and products releases please visit www.kinahanswhiskey.com
To find out more about Kinahan’s Digital Brand Ambassadors projects please visit www.kinahans.world
About GENERATION 7 GROUP
Generation 7 Group is a seven brand powerhouse focusing on developing and implementing science and technology to improve efficiency, sustainability and longevity of valuable heritage brands. G7G is connecting the world’s most valuable heritage brands with cutting-edge technologies, to build a new vision and value proposition for the next generation of consumers. To find out more about G7G , visit www.generation7group.com
A ‘metaverse’ is a hypothesized iteration of the internet, supporting persistent online 3-D virtual environments through conventional personal computing, as well as virtual and augmented reality headsets (source: Wikipedia).
