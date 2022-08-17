Management consultant, Kalpesh Ashar updates his 3 finance books with new chapters, practical examples, and case studies

Self-learning guidebooks on finance Kalpesh Ashar Logo of Vibrant Publishers, a book with rays of light unfurling inside

New chapters on International Finance, Customer Profitability, and the Accounting Cycle are added to give readers the essential knowledge they need

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalpesh Ashar brings out the fifth editions of his books, Financial Accounting Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Financial Accounting Essentials), Financial Management Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Financial Management Essentials), and Cost Accounting and Management Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Cost Accounting and Management Essentials) with new chapter additions, practical examples, and case studies. These new editions were launched on August 12, 2022 by Vibrant Publishers.

Financial Accounting Essentials with two additional chapters on the Accounting Cycle makes it easier to read and understand complex financial statements by avoiding financial jargon. To specifically focus on the costs of the company, understand the role it plays in the company’s efficiency, and learn how to cut costs, Cost Accounting and Management Essentials will come in handy. It has a new chapter on Customer Profitability in the new edition. Finally, Financial Management Essentials teaches how to make decisions and implement them based on financial data, handle debts, make sound budgets, manage the working capital, and overlook the cash flow structure. A new chapter on International Finance has been added in the fifth edition.

These books are focused on helping managers and professionals from a non-finance background to gain essential and significant knowledge in the key areas of finance and help them make better decisions.

“These books fill an important void for managers and those who are responsible for departments, corporations, non-profits, and other organizations. They are supported by examples of the way that managers use Finance to make better decisions. The books open access to the financial world even to those with no experience and move steadily on to present well-developed business tools for decision-making in complex organizations with significant revenues and budgets. I highly recommend these books,” remarks Drew Hession-Kunz, Senior Lecturer, Finance Department, Boston College.

These books are part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management Series that focuses on teaching important and much-needed knowledge on management topics in a simple-to-understand manner. The books in the series are ‘essential guides’ that cover the main topics of a subject without going into a lot of detail.

“There are several good books in the field of finance. However, all of them go into a lot of detail. This has the drawback of losing focus in trying to do too many things and not concentrating on the critical things. I realized that most people would like to know the key areas to give them a starting point in sound decision making, on which they could build further much more easily. These books are not a complete guide to finance, but an essential guide to the most important financial techniques,” says Kalpesh Ashar.

The books are available for purchase on Vibrant’s website, www.vibrantpublishers.com, Amazon, and most other marketplaces.

About the author

Kalpesh Ashar is a management consultant and corporate trainer holding an MBA (Dean’s Award Winner) from SPJIMR, one of Asia’s top business schools, and an Engineering degree with honors in Electronics. He has over 24 years of experience in large organizations and start-ups in Asia, the USA, and Europe.

Kalpesh has worked in several project management roles, like Senior Project Manager, Delivery Manager, and Program Manager. He is passionate about writing on management subjects. His techno-business background gives him a unique position to write on management topics that are easy to understand for non-MBA graduates. His books are authored in a simple to understand manner without unnecessary use of management jargon.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

These books are part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management Series. This series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books that have ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title:

Financial Accounting Essentials You Always Wanted To Know - Paper Back ISBN: 9781636510972 | Ebook ISBN: 9781636510989 | Hard Back ISBN: 9781636510996

Financial Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know - Paper Back ISBN: 9781636511009 | Ebook ISBN: 9781636511016 | Hard Back ISBN: 9781636511023

Cost Accounting and Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know - Paper Back ISBN: 9781636511030 | Ebook ISBN: 9781636511047 | Hard Back ISBN: 9781636511054

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

###

Media Contact:

Sales, PR, and Marketing