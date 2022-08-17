The First Cannabis dispensary in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center announces Grand Opening
Nevada-based Cannabis Company Pure Tonic has announced the opening of the area's first 24-hour dispensary in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center.
Our commitment drives our company to provide tailored, high-quality care and exceptional customer experiences to as many customers s as possible”RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevada-based Cannabis Company Pure Tonic has announced the opening of the area's first 24-hour dispensary in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center. The Pure Tonic dispensary will be a one-stop shop for convenient, high-quality, cannabis products in the fast-growing industrial park. The dispensary is located at 420 USA Pkwy, Sparks, NV. The location is scheduled to host a full Grand Opening day of education and specials on August 26th starting at 6 am., with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 am.
The new location carries a menu of carefully curated cannabis products, including flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, and more. As a unique addition, MMG Agriculture, a leading and top-performing cannabis company will unveil their newest line of premium infused pre-rolls, Comstock Cannabis, during the celebration. Grand Opening festivities throughout the day at the new dispensary will include numerous partner giveaways, refreshments, product specials, entertainment, and product vendor education.
Pure Tonic has provided the State of Nevada cannabis vapes, concentrates, and THC and CBD tablets called CanTabs for the last several years. Operating as a wholesale to retail company, Pure Tonic has been in the cannabis industry since 2015 and is now moving into the retail dispensary space.
"Our commitment drives our company to provide tailored, high-quality care and exceptional customer experiences to as many customers s as possible," said Jacob Ward, president of Pure Tonic.
Retail employees are trained to provide personalized customer care and support individuals at every stage of their cannabis journeys. Pure Tonic offers on-site consultations to help customers obtain appropriate products and dosages to ensure optimal cannabis experiences.
The company offers customers and guests a convenient location to shop for cannabis in a comfortable retail space with educated cannabis advisors, order-ahead online with express pickup, and discreet curbside delivery located in the rear of the building.
"MMG and our family of brands are excited to expand our unique product line as one of the company's cannabis providers through the recent partnership with Pure Tonic Dispensary. We look forward to building strong relationships in the community," said Sarah Rosenfeld, CEO of MMG.
For more information or to learn more about Pure Tonic Dispensary, please visit puretonicdispensary.com, 775-349-2535, and connect on Instagram or Facebook.
ABOUT MMG AGRICULTURE:
MMG is owned and operated by Sarah Rosenfeld and a hand-selected team of growers, cultivators, and administrative support professionals. The company continues to launch premium products accessible to Nevada residents to help elevate their lifestyles through high quality, holistic, and scientifically based cannabis for medical and recreational use. https://mmgcannabis.com/
Courtney Meredith
Design on Edge
+1 775-349-2535
